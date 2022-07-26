Weather Now: Sunny Dry Wednesday; Few Showers By Thursday

Good Wednesday Morning

A noticeable drop in the humidity continues into Wednesday….A warm but dry day

Humidity (dew points) will spike back up both Thursday and Friday and with it the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lower humidity and dry weather this weekend

A VERY DRY JULY 2022

Not even a half in ch of rain at the airport in Warwick, nearly 2″ below average

Moderate Drought Continues

Our next best chance for rain looks to be later this week Thursday into Friday.

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.