ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Weather Now: Sunny Dry Wednesday; Few Showers By Thursday

By Tony Petrarca, Britney Trumpy
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y36Wy_0gt11V7B00

Good Wednesday Morning

A noticeable drop in the humidity continues into Wednesday….A warm but dry day

Humidity (dew points) will spike back up both Thursday and Friday and with it the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lower humidity and dry weather this weekend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVJQ8_0gt11V7B00

A VERY DRY JULY 2022

Not even a half in ch of rain at the airport in Warwick, nearly 2″ below average

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9GdC_0gt11V7B00

Moderate Drought Continues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9SFy_0gt11V7B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23eidX_0gt11V7B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJCfU_0gt11V7B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJAlB_0gt11V7B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxBCw_0gt11V7B00

Our next best chance for rain looks to be later this week Thursday into Friday.

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy