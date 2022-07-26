Weather Now: Sunny Dry Wednesday; Few Showers By Thursday
Good Wednesday Morning
A noticeable drop in the humidity continues into Wednesday….A warm but dry day
Humidity (dew points) will spike back up both Thursday and Friday and with it the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lower humidity and dry weather this weekend
A VERY DRY JULY 2022
Not even a half in ch of rain at the airport in Warwick, nearly 2″ below average
Moderate Drought Continues
Our next best chance for rain looks to be later this week Thursday into Friday.
