Indiana farmer expects average to slightly above average yields. An Indiana farmer says the recent heat has likely taken the top end of his corn yields. Norman Voyles farms about 35 minutes south of Indianapolis. “The corn has been tasseling and it’s been really hot during tasseling,” he says. “So I think that’s going lead to some depression in yields. But overall the crop looks average to a little above average right now.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO