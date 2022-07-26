Large cast announced for The Sauk’s ‘Cinderella’

A classic of musical theatre, with an updated script and story, will take the stage of the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville for eight performances Aug. 11-14 and 18-21.

The Sauk, Hillsdale County’s community theatre, production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway version of “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” will feature a large cast of Sauk regulars and newcomers. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It's Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

The Sauk cast is led by Gianna Green as Ella, Josh Lightner as Prince Topher, Bruce Crews as Sebastian, Brietta Wilson as Marie, Lisa Monk as Madame, Meghan Barnes as Charlotte, Emily Monk as Gabrielle, Jacob Isiminger as Jean-Michel and Travis Blatchley as Lord Pinkleton. The ensemble will feature Emmy Ambrose, Grace Balkan, Morgan Francis, Anna Gray, Ellie Gray, Jacob Gray, Elizabeth Guest, Kenny Hong, Mandee Howard, Lilly Macie, Charles Reamsnyder, Ty Rupert, Ford Swihart, Brandi Tippner and Tyler Wilson.

The Sauk production is directed by Trinity Bird with musical direction by Kristi Gautsche, the team behind most of The Sauk’s musicals since 1998. Joella Hendrickson is stage manager and Sarah Kilgore is choreographer. The design team consists of Bird (set), Meaghan Bryant (costumes), Angela Forant (lighting), Tim Ambrose (sound) and Cyndi Baldermann (properties). Gay Shaw is vocal coach. Ron Boyle and Diane Langan are building the set with painting by Jeff Gray.

The production's orchestra will be conducted by Kristi Gautsche and will feature Tom Ryskamp, Dale Hendershot III, Sarah Hashimoto, James Montney, Sandra Pooley, Susan Nawrot, Janet Dunham, Marsha Layman, Kristen Watters, Tim Galloway, Rich Ball, Robert Livingston, Christina Dube and Evagene Wellman.

Performances are Aug. 1-13 and 18-20 at 8 p.m. with matinees at 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 21. All performances are at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago in Jonesville. Tickets range in price from $8-$13. The August 11 performance is a Pay What You Can preview. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. The Aug. 18 performance is $5 senior night. Tickets are available at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100.

"Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella" is sponsored by The Udder Side. The 2022 Orchestra Sponsor is Moore Insurance Services, Inc. The 2022 season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2022 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and The Dale 99.5 FM.