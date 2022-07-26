Renovation work in progress at Hillsdale County Fairgrounds

Volunteers, staff and community partners have been busy this spring and summer completing renovations and general maintenance at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds to spruce things up before the "Most Popular Fair on Earth" returns this fall.

The most notable work has taken place at the Grand Stands, Education Building and the Grange Hall with each of the buildings receiving new roofs this summer, said Lori Hull, the fairgrounds manager.

When the projects went out to bid earlier this spring, Jonesville Lumber stepped in and donated just over $5,000 worth of shingles and materials needed to complete the Grange Hall project, Hall said.

The hall has been transitioned to a rental hall where wedding receptions, graduation and retirement parties add an additional revenue stream for the Hillsdale County Agricultural Society, the non-profit that maintains the historic fairgrounds.

Bob Kline, a volunteer from the Hillsdale County Historical Society, has spent time this summer scraping led paint from another building at the fairgrounds and repainted the structure, Hall said.

Nate Lambright, the president of the fair board this year, said the board is thankful to have the tremendous support of the community and its businesses in keeping the fairgrounds a community asset for years to come.