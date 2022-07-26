'One of the most heartwarming American stories': Tuskegee Airmen couple awarded Gold Medal

BERNARDS – The story of Capt. Robert Terry and his wife Estelle Terry, "one of the most heartwarming American stories," will now never be forgotten.

The couple were posthumously awarded the Tuskegee Airmen Congressional Gold Medal at a ceremony Thursday at the couple's former home across from the original Somerset Hills Airfield off Lord Stirling Road.

"This is outstanding," said Qaaim Saalik, son of Robert and Estelle Terry, accompanied by his daughters Malika Ra and Ramdasha Bikceem, cousin David Booker and close family friend Kumar Best. "I am very proud of them. I know my parents would look down on this occasion with great, great joy.

Brooks Betz, researcher for the Mr. Local History Project, campaigned for the couple's honors. Over two years, he prepared a detailed story about the couple's experience as Tuskegee Airmen. Based on the research, the nonprofit history project felt it would be "fantastic" if the surviving family be awarded with Tuskegee Airmen Congressional Gold Medals, which were commissioned by President George W. Bush in 2001.

"It was one of the most heartwarming American stories. I knew there needed to be a final chapter," said Betz, who also presented the family with token flags representing the township. "I just wanted to tell this little story of something that led from a thread of a history, which led to this family, which led to this super inspirational story. And which ultimately led to getting them their long overdue recognition and to present them with the Congressional Tuskegee medals."

Tuskegee Airmen 'fought two wars'

In World War II, not only did the Tuskegee Airmen defend their country, but they overcame hurdles, breaking the Army Air Corps' color barrier, and then experienced racial discrimination upon their return home. At the first medal ceremony in 2007, President Bush said the Tuskegee Airmen "fought two wars − one in the European theater and another in the hearts and minds of the nation's citizens."

In June 1939, the Civilian Pilot Training Act was signed into law, Betz said, authorizing the private training of military pilots by civilian schools. A last-minute amendment allowed the limited inclusion of African Americans in the program and resulted in an African American military flying unit. The Tuskegee Institute in Tuskegee, Alabama, was among the black colleges approved to provide the training.

In 1940, Black pilots began training at Tuskegee Institute's Civilian Pilot Training Program. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the United States Army Air Force (USAAF), precursor to the United States Air Force. Through 1945, all Black military pilots were educated at the Tuskegee Institute and they had their own medical units, surgeons and places to eat.

Family history

Robert Terry served the USAAF as a Tuskegee Airmen flight instructor and pilot from 1943 to 1945. He helped train the 992 Tuskegee pilots, 350 of whom were deployed in the war and served with distinction.

A licensed pilot in her own right, Estelle Terry may have been the first Black woman pilot in the state, Betz said. She also served as one of the Tuskegee Airmen 14,000-member ground support personnel as a mail clerk and packing parachutes.

Robert Terry was the fifth Black flying instructor in the country. After a brief period at North Carolina A&T College in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he became an official flying instructor for the Civilian Training Program, Terry secured a position with the Tuskegee Airmen.

At Tuskegee, Robert Terry taught men to fly fighter Curtis P-40 Warhawks, Bell P-39 Airacobras and P-51 Mustang fighter planes that served during the European campaign in North Africa and Italy, Betz said. Terry also trained other pilots to escort B-17 and B-24 heavy bombers, using P-47 and P-51 airplanes at the USAAF Motor Field.

After the war, the Terrys moved back to their Lord Stirling Road home in the Basking Ridge section of Bernards and raised a family, which included son Robert Terry Jr, who later changed his name to Qaaim Saalik.

An accomplished athlete, Saalik was chosen to represent the United States on the 1964 Olympic team for Judo at the Tokyo summer games as an alternate. He went on to obtain a degree in fine arts, was a professor at Seton Hall University and founded the Great Swamp Pottery Company. While he was taught to fly by his father and earned his license, he never became an official pilot, Saalik said.

After the war, like most of his fellow Tuskegee Airmen, Robert Terry could not find work as a commercial pilot − his dream − because of his race.

He was rehired at Somerset Hills Airfield as chief flight instructor. He also ran an air taxi service to LaGuardia and other large area airports, Betz said. Terry died at the age of 48 of pneumonia in 1958. Saalik was only 11 at the time but remembers his father being "in the air more than on the ground."

Estelle Terry served for many years as a nurse at the nearby Lyons VA Medical Center before her death at age 93 in 2009. She was survived by her son and granddaughters, all of whom were raised in the township.

'Great American patriots'

In Thursday's ceremony, the Terrys’ contributions were noted by representatives of Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez and Rep. Tom Malinowski, all D-N.J.

"The Tuskegee Airmen not only helped to defeat fascism, but also to advance civil rights for Americans at home, persevering against discrimination to serve," said Casey Doss, representing Booker. "The Tuskegee Airmen intrepid service in the skies over North Africa and Europe, greatly contributed to the Allied victory. The Airmen inspired change and the desegregation of our Armed Forces demonstrating that in the battle for liberty, the true source of valor is one of strength of heart and conviction. Robert and Estelle Terry embodied this group of great American patriots."

Dozens of former neighbors and family friends attended the ceremony. Also welcoming the family "home" was Bernards Township Deputy Mayor Andrew McNally. Earlier this year on Memorial Day, the township dedicated a monument to the Terrys around the corner from their former home.

"Both Estelle and her husband Robert served the country selflessly and with honor, so Captain Terry and Estelle are part of our great history as a nation and will always be remembered," McNally said. "They are both part of our proud history, the history of our country that stays in Jersey and Bernards Township."

'Pull on a thread and kind of see where it goes'

The ceremony was presided over by Betz and Meg Wastie, trustees from the Mr. Local History Project, who presented the Tuskegee Airmen Congressional Gold Medals.

The Mr. Local History Project is not your typical local historical society, said Betz, the official township historian.

"It's a nonprofit I helped form maybe five years ago to preserve and promote local history with what we call a social twist," he said. "This means there's always something fun and exciting, typically tied to it, whether it's an event or whatever."

Betz became fascinated with the Terrys' story while researching the population boom of the area. He realized it shouldn't be credited to the advent of the AT&T headquarters but rather to the Lyons VA Medical Center founded by President Calvin Coolidge in the 1920s and completed in 1931. All the other towns in the area "stayed flat, and we tripled in size," Betz said.

The area got the bid for the VA hospital because of the airfield and there was a railroad.

"Nobody else had an airport in the area. And so I wrote a story about the airport," Betz said. "At that point somebody wrote me and said 'Hey, did you hear about a Tuskegee Airman over at the airport?' No. I started looking into that and next thing you know, I've had a couple conversations with some old local people."

That got the spool unraveling and Betz's research eventually turned up the Terry family, who previously lived across the street from the airport for decades. While the family sold the property a few years ago, the current residents of the Terrys’ former residence suggested Betz go to the airfield for more information. He discovered Robert Terry started out flying by exchanging lessons for cleaning the dirt runway during its construction.

"Black people weren't allowed to fly at the time − they weren't even allowed to rent a plane, let alone learn to fly," Betz said. "But the manager at the airport said that it was a good deal as Terry lived right across the street and could watch over the airport at night and be a handyman on site. Terry became the first pilot intern to become a flight instructor − a Black flight instructor. So he got his time in and he got his official pilot's license."

Then Betz discovered the Tuskegee connection.

Betz said when researching history stories, "you get to pull on a thread and kind of see where it goes."

In this case, he talked to someone and the thread kept unraveling.

"It's was time to recognize them, and I wanted to give them their due," Betz said. "And this is how it ends up − the ending chapter of the story."

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter forMyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or@CherylMakin. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.