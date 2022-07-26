RB Salzburg v Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Can Nunez Fire Reds To Another Victory?

Liverpool take on RB Salzburg in Austria on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

The Reds have stepped up their preparations this week for the new Premier League campaign with their training camp in Austria and will be looking to follow that up with another impressive friendly performance.

Jurgen Klopp's team were sensational in beating RB Leipzig 5-0 last week with new signing Darwin Nunez in brilliant form scoring four second-half goals.

The German will therefore be hoping to see more improvements ahead of Liverpool's Community Shield match with Manchester City on Saturday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 2:00pm ET

Pacific time: 11.00am PT

Central time: 1:00pm CT

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

In Austria, the game will be available on Servus TV and servustv.com.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

