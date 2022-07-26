ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

A-CC, Oconee, Barrow Co Commission meetings headline local government calendar

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet just after 2 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall: they will interview candidates for openings on several Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.

There are afternoon Authority meetings in Athens: the Athens-Clarke County Airport Authority meets at 3 o’clock in the Flight Center at Athens-Ben Epps Airport, while the Classic Center Authority convenes an hour later at the Classic Center in downtown Athens.

Barrow County Commissioners meet at 6 o’clock at the Historic Courthouse in Winder. Tonight’s Oconee County Commission meeting is set for 6 o’clock at the Oconee County courthouse in Watkinsville.

Madison County Commissioners update work on the latest version of the Madison County comprehensive plan in a 6 o’clock session in Danielsville.

Elbert County Commissioners met Monday with five political hopefuls, interviewing candidates to fill the unexpired term of the late Commissioner Horace Harper, who died earlier this year. The Commission will appoint either Paul Albertson, Terry O. Brown, Mike Fernandez, Stacy Heard, or David Hunt to the vacant post.

The Hall County School Board met last night in Gainesville and gave final approval to a new Hall County School District budget.

Community Policy