Forecast: scattered storms this evening

Keep an eye to the sky tonight if you’re planning anything outdoors this evening, as rain chances remain high through this evening.

Downpours and thunderstorms have been moving west-northwest on radar returns this afternoon, meaning eventually it’s areas along and west of Interstate 75 where rain chances will be highest through the dinnertime hour tonight.

Temperatures overnight tonight will be mild and muggy, dropping into the middle and upper 70s after midnight.

On Wednesday, our chance for rain will be lower as the influences of the Saharan Air Layer move toward South Florida. We’ve been watching a large plume of it for the last week move across the Atlantic and as it moves at and over Florida it’ll help to cut back on our rain coverage but also boost the temperatures.

The “driest” days of the week look to be on Thursday and Friday with rain chances lower than 15%. Temperatures during this 2-day stretch will be toasty, topping out between 95 and 96 degrees.