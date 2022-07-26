Former congressman and an FBI agent trainee among 9 indicted for insider trading, prosecutors say

The DOJ is owned , not serving the American people. The 14 the amendment says all are equal under the law. If this Republican is guilty, prosecute to the fullest. Same for any and ALL who do such. If we are divided on justice we are all conquered. This should bring We the People together.
This isn't a novel situation. Those who are trusted with power, privilege often fall to greed. Swearing oaths to uphold laws, the Constitution and public trust mean little to some in the face of self gain. I hope if discovery of evidence holds water (Fed Govt does have 97% conviction rate I believe) he gets a very lengthy sentence.
This is exactly what Pelosi and her husband have been doing for decades, but of course prosecutors never go after politically connected big fish.
