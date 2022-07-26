ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A suspect in the 1980s killings of 2 California women is identified after DNA match

By Nouran Salahieh
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 6

Apolo Kabali
2d ago

May they continue to rest in peace, I have always encouraged any one to take self defense classes. They will save your life. A lot of the sex pervs don't expect you to fight back.

Reply
5
matt b
2d ago

I’m betting there is a lot more of his victims out there.

Reply
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden Grove, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Garden Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Deangelo
Person
Todd Spitzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Genetic Genealogy#Dna Profile#Violent Crime#Nbc#Lloyd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy