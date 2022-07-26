A suspect in the 1980s killings of 2 California women is identified after DNA match

www.cnn.com
Apolo Kabali
2d ago
May they continue to rest in peace, I have always encouraged any one to take self defense classes. They will save your life. A lot of the sex pervs don't expect you to fight back.
Reply
5
matt b
2d ago
I’m betting there is a lot more of his victims out there.
Reply
15
Related
AOL Corp
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 6