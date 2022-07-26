ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 40% of parents of young kids say they will not get their child a Covid-19 vaccine, survey finds

By Virginia Langmaid
 3 days ago
Leslie stenbeck
3d ago

Thank god… they do not need it unless a TRUE medical reason. We dont know the long term effects! Kids recover from this virus. Be smart!

Lindsey A. K. Rickard
3d ago

Considering that getting actual covid for my young kids was a few days of sniffles, I'll take my chances with the rona versus an untested vax.

Merridith Berberian
3d ago

Can you blame the parents? Not to mention that the covid shot isn't trust worthy, our children get SO MANY vaccinations already. My kids are in their 20s, received 12 shots each by the time they were 15 and I thought that was a lot. Now, children receive 54 shots by the time they are 15. 54! I find that number ridiculous. Now they want to add another regimen to that number. Don't get me wrong, I am NOT against vaccines but these numbers scare me.

