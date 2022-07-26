ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden administration to announce $1.75 billion in funding to improve rail station accessibility

By Donald Judd
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Comments / 97

Eric McCarty
3d ago

So the northeast gets massive funds to misappropriate. Rail service, since the entire country is helping pay for it, should be expanded to serve more of the country.

Jenny Smith
3d ago

This administration is out of control for all Americans. This is t an appropriation it’s dismantling of who we are as a country. Better wake up people.

jody
3d ago

We spend around $3.5 trillion every single year on social programs and parents till can’t feed their kids. This is pennies.

