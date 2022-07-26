ACC Now podcast: UNC’s Mack Brown, Josh Downs on QBs, NIL, college sports landscape

UNC football coach Mack Brown and wide receiver Josh Downs join the N&O’s Luke DeCock and C.L. Brown to discuss name, image and likeness (NIL), the transfer portal and how Brown’s tenure at Texas helped fuel the college football arms race the ACC is now losing .

Downs, coming off an impressive sophomore season , also talked about quarterbacks Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell, who are competing for the starting job following the end of the Tar Heels’ Sam Howell era .

