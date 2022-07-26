ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC Now podcast: UNC’s Mack Brown, Josh Downs on QBs, NIL, college sports landscape

By Luke DeCock, C.L. Brown
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

UNC football coach Mack Brown and wide receiver Josh Downs join the N&O’s Luke DeCock and C.L. Brown to discuss name, image and likeness (NIL), the transfer portal and how Brown’s tenure at Texas helped fuel the college football arms race the ACC is now losing .

Downs, coming off an impressive sophomore season , also talked about quarterbacks Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell, who are competing for the starting job following the end of the Tar Heels’ Sam Howell era .

You can also listen to this episode of the ACC Now podcast, and others, on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Audible , TuneIn and Stitcher .

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs answers a question at the NCAA college football Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Nell Redmond/AP

