Videos Show Fire Tear Through Russia-Controlled Oil Depot After 'Shelling'

Social media videos show a huge fire ripping through a Russian-controlled oil depot in Donetsk that Moscow has blamed on shelling by Ukraine.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency confirmed that a fire had broken out at a major depot in the Budyonnovsky district of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. It said that no casualties or injuries have been reported.

The fire, which is "tens of meters high," can be seen in several districts of Donetsk, according to TASS.

Donetsk is the capital of the Russian-backed "Donetsk People's Republic"—a breakaway part of the eastern Donbas region that is only recognized by Russia, North Korea and Syria.

Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations and Donetsk People's Republic People's Militia staff are working on the site, TASS reported.

Social media videos show huge black plumes of smoke and a large fire coming from the oil depot, close to the railway tracks on the site.

"As a result of overnight shelling in the Budennovsky district, there was a fire at a fuel storage warehouse," Alexey Kulemzin, the mayor of Donetsk, said in a post on the Telegram social network.

The early morning fire was extinguished around 10:00 a.m. local time, he said.

The DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) reported that the oil depot was shelled with three 155-mm artillery shells, TASS reported. Fifteen Grad rickets and 12 152-mm shells were also fired at different districts in Donetsk, the news agency reported.

Ukraine's military has not confirmed the shelling. Newsweek has contacted the military for comment.

Russian forces targeted the Odesa region on Tuesday, striking private buildings and coastal villages in the early hours of the morning, local officials said.

On Saturday, less than a day after Moscow signed a deal with Kyiv to allow monitored grain exports from Ukraine's southern ports, Russia targeted Ukraine's largest port in Odesa with cruise missile strikes, quickly violating the agreement. The deal was meant to release 20m tonnes of grain to stop famine in a host of poorer countries. Ukraine has vowed to try and continue to move the grain, with the first shipment expected to leave this week.

The strikes on Odesa were condemned by the United Nations , the European Union , the United States, Britain, Germany and Italy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24, in what he called a "special military operation." The fighting is now focused on the eastern region of Donetsk, but Ukraine's forces have also mounted a counter offensive against the Russians in the eastern Black Sea region of Kherson.

The Biden administration says it has provided $4.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine since the start of the war and approved an additional $40 billion, which includes four M142 high-mobility artillery rocket systems .

British intelligence said on Monday that Russia is likely continuing to "struggle" to extract and repair "thousands" of military vehicles that have been damaged.