GTA update time: What time is the GTA update for Criminal Enterprises?

We’re just a couple of hours away from the next big update to GTA Online. This update called Criminal Enterprises brings a lot of new toys to the sandbox game. This includes 18 new vehicles, new events like Ammunation delivery or bouncing for Nightclubs, and even a metal detector collectable. This is in addition to the new GTA missions and story content coming with this bombastic update.

Arguably the most anticipated part of this update is the fixes that have been promised to the many griefing issues that have plagued GTA Online since it first launched. The PC version especially is renowned for being a hacker’s paradise, and this update will crack down on some of these players. Full details haven’t been released yet, but one confirmed feature is that players deliberately driving the wrong way in a race will be ghosted, so they can’t collide with the other racers.

What time does GTA update?

You’ll want to get cracking with this update as soon as possible, which means you need to know when the GTA update is dropping. As yet, there has been no confirmed time from Rockstar for the update, however, @videotech_ on Twitter has provided a handy graphic based on the previous update times.

While there could easily be changes or other circumstances that affect this, the expected time for this update is 3am ET/6am PT/11am BST.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.