ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio students could be allowed excused mental health days from school

mahoningmatters.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 26

Abe Blinkin
3d ago

Haven’t we learned anything from the participation trophy generation? JC we can’t find workers now because they had their feelings hurt, just wait.

Reply
15
Robin Conn
3d ago

they must not understand mental health cause kids who struggle with this have alot more days then 3 a year. it's a struggle each day and they could use days off for the really bad days.

Reply(4)
6
Ssz
3d ago

Will there be llamas there or therapy dogs? Keep coddling these kids and our future is f’d

Reply(1)
13
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Nevada, OH
State
Connecticut State
City
California, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Day#Excused#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Ohio House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy