Newport County's COVID cases up 4.1%; Rhode Island cases fall 9.7%

Rhode Island reported 1,864 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.7% from the previous week. The previous week had 2,064 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Rhode Island ranked 39th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 7.7% from the week before, with 862,778 cases reported. With 0.32% of the country's population, Rhode Island had 0.22% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 23 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Newport County reported 102 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 98 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 23,352 cases and 95 deaths.

Within Rhode Island, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Kent County with 189 cases per 100,000 per week; Bristol County with 182; and Providence County with 173. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Providence County, with 1,106 cases; Kent County, with 310 cases; and Washington County, with 208. Weekly case counts rose in four counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Providence, Bristol and Kent counties.

In Rhode Island, five people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, six people were reported dead.

A total of 408,532 people in Rhode Island have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 3,626 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 90,410,386 people have tested positive and 1,026,951 people have died.

Rhode Island's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 24. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 96

The week before that: 94

Four weeks ago: 72

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 75,961

The week before that: 70,927

Four weeks ago: 61,308

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 38 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.