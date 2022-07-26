Pinpoint Weather: Stormy weather pattern this week

www.wfxrtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster homeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
New Safety Project would drop Williamson Road from four lanes to twoCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SplatRball guns are becoming a problem in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
All students at six Roanoke County Elementary Schools will receive free lunch during the 2022-2023 school yearCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
