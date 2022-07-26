ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Gas prices drop 16 cents in Palm Beach County. Could we go below $4 per gallon?

By Palm Beach Post staff
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9CPw_0gt0gG3T00

Florida’s gas prices dropped another 17 cents, marking a slide of close to a dollar since costs peaked in June.

It was the largest weekly decline since gas prices began falling six weeks ago.

The average price of gas in the Sunshine State dropped to $4.10 a gallon Sunday, down 79 cents since the $4.89 per gallon high in June, according to the Monday morning briefing by AAA- The Auto Club Group.

Some areas of Florida already are seeing averages below $4 and AAA says the state average could reach that point by the end of the week, a prediction linked to declines in international oil markets, a cooling off of demand, and looser sanctions on Russian oil companies.

Subscriber Exclusive:Schools feel the squeeze: How higher costs for food, gas affect Palm Beach County students

Out of this world:Gas prices in Jupiter out of this world? It's all relative. Look at Boca | Frank Cerabino

The cost to fill an average 15-gallon tank of gas has declined by nearly $12 since mid-June. When prices were at their peak, it cost an average of $73 for a fill-up. Now, it's about $61.50, AAA reported.

Palm Beach County has dropped to $4.35, on average, for a gallon of regular gas. That's a drop of 16 cents since last week. Prices peaked in the county at $5.02 on June 13, 2022. Prices were at $3.13 last year at this time.

While Palm Beach County normally has the highest prices in the state, this week they were surpassed by Naples, which is averaging $4.38 a gallon. After Palm Beach County, the next-most-expensive prices can be found in Fort Lauderdale, at $4.22.

Demand for gasoline has dwindled by between 5% and 10% compared to the same time last year. The price of crude oil landed at $94.70 on Friday, down by 3% since last week.

"Gas prices continue their downward march, after another week of losses in the oil market and underwhelming gasoline demand figures," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in his Monday briefing. "News out of the European Union helped to ease global supply concerns. The EU has reportedly loosened sanctions, allowing Russian state-owned companies to deliver fuel, in an effort to help boost supplies. The lower price of crude lowers the cost of producing gasoline.”

The national average for gas is $4.36.

The least expensive metro markets in Florida are in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($3.83), Sebring ($3.88) and the Melbourne-Titusville area ($3.91).

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

