Free JamBrewzle music festival set at Latrobe brewery

Playing at various festivals over the years, musician Derek Woods of Hempfield had a vision for creating one of his own.

“I always wanted to start a festival that had a semi-circus theme to it,” said the front man for the Derek Woods Band.

The dream became a reality when Woods and his wife and fellow musician, Sara Woods, came up with the JamBrewzle Music, Art & Brew Festival, set to celebrate its seventh year July 30.

“We’ve always loosely run on the circus theme,” Woods said. “Every year we have fire dancers and things happening that you wouldn’t see at a normal festival. There are people walking around juggling, someone on a unicycle, things like that.”

Gates will open at noon for the all-ages event on the grounds of Four Seasons Brewing Co. in Latrobe, with performances scheduled from 1:30 to 11 p.m. While music is the big draw, Woods said, there also will be food trucks, vendors and other special features including a fire dancing performance at sunset.

Woods’s award-winning Americana/rock band has the headliner spot at the end of the night, following Pittsburgh’s widely acclaimed Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors.

The lineup of regional music acts is as varied as the rest of the event.

“Jambrewzle is a multi-genre event, with a wide variety of music throughout the day. This year we have a pretty big mix,” he said.

Opening act is singer/songwriter Alyssa Hankey, a self-described “Rust Belt folk singer” whose lyrics reflect “the heart of the steel mills and the bucolic landscape of rural America.”

Next up is bluesman Tim Woods doing an acoustic set. The New York Blues Hall of Fame inductee (and Derek Woods’s father) is a fixture of the regional music scene. He has played with the likes of Mick Fleetwood, George “Commander Cody” Frayne, Sonny Landreth and Donna Godcheaux, formerly of the Grateful Dead, and also plays with Derek and son Ryan in The Woods Family Band.

Veteran rockers FlowerChild will play “a mix of Grateful Dead covers and danceable jam music,” Woods said. Along with playing originals, they also cover the Rolling Stones, The Band, Bob Dylan and other classic rock and funk acts.

Pittsburgh’s pop/funk Steeltown Horns, veterans of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Toronto Jazz Festival, “will bring some great energy,” Woods said.

‘Big drum jam’

Jim Donovan is known as the original drummer for Rusted Root, a world-beat rock band formed in 1990 in Pittsburgh and best known for the 1994 platinum-selling album, “When I Woke,” and its hit single “Send Me on My Way”

“With Sun King Warriors, Jim sings now and plays guitar, but he goes back to the drums for a really big drum jam,” Woods said. The band’s website describes their sound as “rhythm-heavy roots rock, with a strong dose of big barreling drums.”

The JamBrewzle set will be a 10th anniversary celebration for his band, Woods said. Formed in 2012, the band has played with acts such as Jefferson Starship, Allman Betts Band and Rusted Root and won a 2020 Hollywood Music in Media Award for their single, “Unforgiving Tree.”

Festival-goers can browse a variety of regional vendors offering wares such as candles, gift items, tie-dyed T-shirts, jewelry, metalsmithing, boutique clothing and more.

Food trucks on site will include Speal’s on Wheels, Elegant Catering, Grateful Smoke BBQ and Franks Munchies. The Marino’s American Eatery kitchen will be open inside the brewery, where attendees 21 and older also can order beer.

DWB drummer Chris Belin also will offer a drum workshop during the afternoon, with participants asked to make a donation.

Last year’s JamBrewzle drew a crowd of about 2,000, and Woods said he expects similar numbers this year.

Free admission is supported by local business sponsors and vendor fees.

For information, visit JamBrewzle on Facebook.