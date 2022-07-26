Pedestrian, bicyclist safety goal of new PBSO plan for central Palm Beach County's busiest roads

Pedestrians and bicyclists crossing some of the busiest intersections in Palm Beach County will have more protection under a program the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will begin to enforce this week.

Starting Thursday, the High Visibility Enforcement Program will target intersections in the central part of the county with additional officers on patrol to teach people about safe driving, biking and walking behavior as well as increase compliance with traffic laws.

Crash-prone crossroads: Intersections in Wellington, Delray Beach tied for most crashes during 2021, county figures show

The most crash-prone street: Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach is the most crash-prone road in Palm Beach County. Why?

County averaged three to four collisions daily during 2021, PBSO says

In 2021, pedestrians and bicyclists were involved in a total of 1,185 collisions in Palm Beach County, an average of between three and four per day, according to PBSO. Of those crashes, 59 involved fatalities and 123 with serious injuries.

According to the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, more than 25 percent of traffic-related fatalities in Palm Beach County involve a car hitting a pedestrian or cyclist.

PBSO has rolled out several similar enforcements over the last year to limit aggressive and impaired driving as well as speeding on roads throughout the county. These enforcements have been a part of an effort to bring the number of pedestrian-involved fatal crashes down.

State grant will pay for training, help from University of North Florida

On Friday, the sheriff's office said it has received another grant through the Florida Department of Transportation, this time focusing on pedestrian and bicyclist safety. The grant will train officers with the help of the Institute of Police Technology and Management at the University of North Florida.

The program will place the additional officers at specific corridors that have been identified as ''pain points'' with high rates of pedestrian and bicyclist-related collisions through May 12, 2023. PBSO did not identify these intersections in announcing the program.

A Palm Beach Post story in June listed the 20 most crash-prone intersections in Palm Beach County during 2021. Several were in the county's central region, along roads including Southern and Forest Hill boulevards and 10th Avenue North.

Lianna Norman covers northern Palm Beach County for the Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at lnorman@pbpost.com. You can follow her reporting on social media @LiannaNorman on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Pedestrian, bicyclist safety goal of new PBSO plan for central Palm Beach County's busiest roads