Ocean City player scores big in Maryland Lottery

An Ocean City player scored big money in the latest slate of winners announced by Maryland Lottery.

The Bonus Match 5 ticket worth $50,000 was sold July 12 at Oceans Market at 14107 Coastal Highway in Ocean City.

Three other Eastern Shore players won $10,000 or more each in drawings July 18-24, Maryland Lottery said in a release.

A Racetrax ticket worth $18,570 was sold July 22 at Delmar Food Service at 9521 Ocean Highway.

A Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 was sold at the Wawa on South Salisbury Boulevard while a Money Rush ticket worth the same amount was sold at the Royal Farms on Ocean Gateway in Ocean City.

Four Maryland Lottery players won prizes of $100,000 or more in the past week, one each in Clinton, Edgewater, Elkridge and Ellicott City.

In all, 38 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending July 24, and the Lottery paid nearly $28.8 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

