Palm Beach, FL

The Dish: Private wine tastings to be offered at Virginia Philip in Palm Beach

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
Starting this weekend, small groups can arrange for a private sommelier-led wine tasting on Saturdays at Virginia Philip Wine, Spirits & Academy in the Royal Poinciana Plaza.

Groups of two to eight people can make advance reservations for one of four Saturday time slots offered weekly: 11:30 a.m. and 1, 2:30 and 5 p.m.

Private wine tastings between a couple or among friends and family “is a great activity” for both novice and expert wine-lovers, Amanda Ozer, one of the wine-and-spirits shop’s sommeliers, said.

Each reserved sommelier-led tasting includes four pre-selected wines as well as a charcuterie plate from the neighboring Sant Ambroeus restaurant, Ozer said.

Private tastings are $55 a person. Arrangements should be made at least a week in advance.

For more information, call Virginia Philip Wine, Spirits & Academy at 561-557-4202 or visit virginiaphilipwineandspirits.com

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

