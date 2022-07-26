Patriots 2022 success depends on the answers to these five training camp questions

The Patriots head into the 2022 NFL season with plenty of reasons for optimism.

Quarterback Mac Jones had a great first season last year and gives the franchise a new level of hope. The Patriots are coming off a respectable 10-7 season but it ended in a blowout wild-card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. However, the 2021 team was much better than the 2020 product.

With training camp starting on Wednesday, we’ll finally see "real football" with pads, tackling and three preseason games. This is where the real competition begins as the players try to win jobs. .

The Patriots are hoping to take another step in the right direction. That means winning more games and going farther in the playoffs than the wild-card round. When practices start up this week, there are five big storylines we’ll be monitoring. The answers to five major questions will have major ramifications for the 2022 Patriots.

How much will Mac Jones improve in Year 2?

Jones had one of the best rookie seasons for a quarterback in NFL history last year. A Pro Bowl alternate, he gives the Patriots hope for the future. The Pats' success in these post-Tom Brady years will depend on Jones and his development. The biggest storyline will be Jones and how much he improves from last season. Historically, good players take big jumps developmentally in their second NFL season. He looked really, really good in OTAs and minicamp. His arm strength looked improved and physically, he looked bigger.

Are the Patriots offensive weapons improved?

Jones had a great rookie season despite not having a legitimate No.1 receiving weapon on offense. The Patriots tried to rectify this by trading for veteran receiver DeVante Parker and drafting Tyquan Thornton in the second round. The offense weapons around Jones need to be better from last season. The team returns their top three receivers in Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor along with tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. It would be nice to see Agholor and Smith live up to their big contracts. We’ll monitor how this group looks all summer.

How do the Patriots replace Josh McDaniels?

The Pats will see a lot of McDaniels, their former offensive coordinator, this year with joint practices in Las Vegas and then preseason and regular-season matchups against the Raiders. Another huge storyline is how the Patriots offense will look without McDaniels and who exactly is calling the shots. The frontrunners are former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is coaching the offensive line, and former special-teams coach Joe Judge, who is coaching quarterbacks. It’ll be fascinating to see what changes are made to the offense, how Jones looks with new coaches and who exactly is calling plays.

How will the Patriots replace J.C. Jackson?

It’s never ideal when you lose your best defensive player, but that’s what happened when J.C. Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers during the offseason. The Patriots no longer have a clear-cut No. 1 cornerback on the roster. The team brought in veteran corners Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell and drafted rookie corners Jack Jones and Marcus Jones. They also return veteran cornerback Jalen Mills. In OTAs and minicamp, it was noteworthy that Jack Jones was playing opposite Mills. Can the cornerbacks compete without Jackson? We’ll see.

How much does the Patriots defense change?

It appears that the Patriots defense is undergoing radical changes. We saw them play more zone defense last year than they have in the past and it looks like that’ll be the case again in 2022. This defense is also without Kyle Van Noy, Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins. In their place, the Pats are trying to get faster with the likes of Jabrill Peppers, Mack Wilson, Josh Uche, Raekwon McMillan and Cameron McGrone. Those names don’t compare to the players who were last year, but if the Pats are quicker and play more zone perhaps the changes to defense will result in better play.