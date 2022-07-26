The dawn of the EV age: Why drivers are embracing electric cars, soon to be made in Savannah

Robert Kittredge loves EVs. He drives a Cadillac CT6 plug-in hybrid and described it as a “ Chevy Volt in a tuxedo." Aside from the hybrid's sleek exterior, it is easy on his wallet, too.

He loves it so much he's ready to go all electric. He is on the waiting list for the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ EV , a sporty crossover scheduled for delivery this fall.

Kittredge's new car won't be built locally, but hundreds of thousands of other EVs will be manufactured near the Richmond Hill resident's home. Bryan County will be the epicenter for EV production as Hyundai is set to build its first EV plant in the U.S . by 2025, with Georgia Ports Authority terminals in Savannah and Brunswick moving those vehicles around the world.

Hyundai's local facility is the biggest economic development project in state history and is part of a larger, industry-wide movement away from fossil fuel-powered cars and trucks and toward electric vehicles.

“This high-tech EV plant represents the future of our business,” said Jae Hoon Chang, Hyundai Motor’s president and CEO, during the Bryan County facility announcement.

The birth of EVs

They might feel “revolutionary” to some, but EVs have been around for more than a century. William Morrison invented the “first successful EV in the United States,” in 1887. Morrison's invention was a horse carriage that used batteries to power simple motors mounted on the axles, just like today's EVs do.

Drivers enjoyed the smooth ride, but Morrison's EVs were more novelty than must-have transportation.

Fast-forward seven decades later, and automakers are in a tight race to produce a full lineup of EVs. During President Barack Obama's terms, his administration introduced the Climate Action Plan with a goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 32% from 2005 levels by 2030.

More recently, President Joe Biden signed an executive order in December 2021 to, “reach net zero emissions economy-wide by no later than 2050."

Although gas prices have decreased since June, when they hit all-time highs above $5 a gallon in some U.S. markets, it was a stark contrast from what consumers were used to paying. The rising cost of food and housing are not making it easier and Americans are looking to Biden to ease the burden at the pump.

Some see EVs as an economic alternative. Price points average $56,500 compared to $47,000 for gas-powered models. The Nissan LEAF is about $4,000 less than the Nissan Altima, its gas-powered sister vehicle. The Hyundai Kona EV and Hyundai Kona are priced the same at around $34,000.

Still, according to Bloomberg.com, a sales rep at a car dealership in Dallas told the site “many of his customers live paycheck to paycheck and bargain for every dollar of their monthly car payment. A $60,000 Tesla isn’t happening.”

Hyundai's biggest competitors

Various automakers are joining Hyundai in aggressively pushing into the EV market. Competitors include fellow Asian-based automaker Toyota as well as U.S. and European manufacturers such as Ford and BMW.

Toyota will have 70 models to choose from in the coming years. It debuted the RAV4 EV in 1997 and introduced the all-new 2023 bZ4X EV this year at $42,000.

The LEAF remains one of the most affordable EVs on the market at $27,800. But Nissan is making its presence felt beyond the LEAF. The Japanese automaker announced the Nissan Ambition 2030 campaign where the company hopes to make “40% of U.S. vehicle sales fully electric, with even more to be electrified” by 2030, according to Dan Passe, director of product communications for Nissan.

The company has sold more than 600,000 LEAFs globally and more than 173,000 in the U.S. Nissan's newest EV, the Ariya, will join its EV lineup this fall.

Ugly EVs? Automaker addressing aesthetics

A familiar criticism of EVs is the appearance of many of the early models - compact and boxy - and automakers have responded. Designers have streamlined body styles, putting a premium on sleek lines and color choice.

Automakers are employing focus groups. For example, when Ford launched design and development of the F-150 Lightning, the EV version of its uber-popular pickup truck, prospective buyers said they wanted a modern look, said Kenny Moore, an exterior designer.

Still, reviews are mixed for those models already on the streets.

Thedrive.com, an automobile-focused website, said parts of the Hummer EV "resemble that of a trophy truck, albeit one that has gained weight in retirement, obscuring its belly with black cladding. Its wheels, though, are handsomer and more original than the Rivian's, blending traditional truck designs with modern EV styling."

EV aesthetics haven't been a turnoff for everyone. It was the exterior of the Tesla that caught Savannah resident Steve Schulte's attention. The wedding reverend in Savannah said he was drawn to the aesthetics of the Tesla, but it would be a couple years before he brought the Model S home.

"When I first saw it, I wanted one because of the way it looked," said Schulte. "I took a picture in a Tesla two years ago and then I ended up having one. It was on my radar for a long time."

Other EVs, such as the Hyundai IONIQ , are turning heads. The car buying website Edmunds.com described it as having "eye-catching exterior styling."

There is reason why EVs look so different from their fuel-powered counterparts - they don't need space for an engine block under the hood.

Caranddriver.com said "newer designs are getting playful with the extra space.

High-end EVs boast desirable amenities. Solar panels on the Fisker Ocean generate energy from the sun to help power the vehicle. General Motors’ Cadillac LYRIQ features a 33-inch display in the cabin and its sleek exterior gives futuristic vibes.

