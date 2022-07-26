Hyundai deal in Bryan County complete. Here are three takeaways from the incentive package.

It’s official – the Hyundai deal is complete.

The contract was finalized Friday, just three months after the automaker made the announcement that it would build a manufacturing facility at the megasite in Bryan County.

As part of the agreement, Hyundai will receive $1.8 billion in incentives and tax breaks from the state along with Savannah's area joint development authority, known as the Savannah JDA.

There was no doubt in Trip Tollison’s mind that the Hyundai agreement was a done deal. The timeline gave Tollison, CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, a sense of ease that Hyundai would not back out of it.

“I didn't have any doubts because of all the time that we've spent with the company executives,” said Tollison. “And the fact that we did it pretty quickly is even more of a sign that this was meant to be. It's been a fast courtship to get to the altar and get married. That was something we just knew we had to get over the finish line. We knew we had to get it done.”

The tri-party agreement between Hyundai Motors, the JDA and the state secured the auto manufacturers first dedicated EV plant in the U.S. with the deal being the largest economic development project in state history.

Editor's note: Each facet of the incentive package will be investigated by the Savannah Morning News as they inch closer to breaking ground in early 2023. Consider a subscription for $1 as we analyze how the deal will impact the region.

Here are three things you need to know about the deal

Logistics

Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia were all in contention with Georgia to secure the Hyundai plant, but the location of the megasite and the state’s workforce is what convinced Hyundai that Bryan County would be a good location.

“We competed against three other states,” said Tollison. “They all had very lucrative, healthy incentive packages, so we knew we had to be competitive.”

The facility will span 17 million feet to include the battery plant. Aside from the $5.5 billion investment by Hyundai, an additional $1 billion will be invested by non-affiliated Hyundai suppliers related with the project in various locations.

Hyundai will receive a 26-year tax abatement, paying more than $357 million in lieu of taxes through 2023. More than $427 million in property tax breaks have also been agreed upon by the automotive company and the JDA.

“Incentives are meant to make a good project better,” said Tollison. “It's not meant to make something fit that doesn't fit. In this case, this is simply something that was part of the process.”

Employment

Although the plant is expected to create more than 8,000 jobs, Hyundai has until Dec. 31, 2031 to create those roles and must maintain those positions until 2048.

Per the agreement, annual compliance reports are required as repayment of the total property, state property, state land improvements and estimated real and personal property tax savings could be triggered if the combined job and investment performance fall below 80% of the commitments agreed upon.

The state will put up an estimated $62,500,000 for the Quick Start Training Center and cover training services for up to five years. The Georgia Department of Economic Development is also seeking addition funding for the existing Quick Start center at 1500 Pine Meadow Dr. in Savannah to accommodate the training needs required for the project.

The average salary will be $58,000, including benefits. The average salary for factory workers in Georgia is 15.98 per hour, according to indeed.com, while the median household income in Bryan County is a little over $72,000.

Transportation

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will provide $200,000,000 for road improvements, including a new I-16 interchange and widen Highway 280 from two to five lanes, among other projects. GDOT will also provide $6.8 million to fund a railway extension that will lead to the project site.

As she reflects on the last several months, Anna Chafin, CEO of the Development Authority of Bryan County, harped on the joint effort it took to make the project a reality.

“I want to emphasize the partnership, specifically the four county JDA partnership and those four communities working together in order to make this deal happen, not just from an incentive standpoint, but from a community support standpoint and a regional support standpoint,” said Chafin.

“Then there is the partnership we had with the state and other entities like the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. I mean, it took all of us pulling in the same direction in order to get this thing done.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.