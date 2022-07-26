$2.3 million Fishers mansion sold in 10 days. The guy selling? Ex-Pacer Justin Holiday

Former Pacers player Justin Holiday is unloading the posh Fishers mansion he bought during his playing time in Indiana. Holiday put the 9,271-square-foot home with a salt water pool, heated flooring in the master bathroom and "stunning waterfall island" on the market 10 days ago.

As of Sunday night, the home listed at $2.3 million, had an accepted offer.

Holiday bought the estate at 235 Breakwater Drive in January 2021, according to Hamilton County real estate records. Since being traded by the Pacers in February to the Sacramento Kings and then, this month, traded to the Atlanta Hawks, Holiday had no need for his luxurious Indiana home.

Listing agent Ashlee Rush with F.C. Tucker, the real estate company selling the property , says that a sale is pending on the five-bedroom, eight-bath home. A look inside shows a meticulous interior with all the perks that go with an estate listed for more than $2 million.

There is refinished French oak hardwood flooring on the main and upper levels and a gourmet kitchen with all new appliances. A redesigned library has built-in bookshelves, cabinets and fireplace. The master bedroom has a "spa-like" bathroom that offers heated flooring, the listing says.

A walk-out basement features a custom wet bar, recreation room, fitness room and theater.

"Walk outside to a serene, park-like setting with large, mature trees that offer the perfect privacy," the listing says. "Enjoy the greenhouse, very large deck, hot tub and heated, salt-water pool. There is also a private boat dock."

Holiday, 33, and his wife Shekinah, are listed as owners of the property built on two acres in 2000.

