City aims to negotiate with YMCA for possession of current Downtown Y

MUNCIE, Ind. − As plans for construction of a new Muncie YMCA facility, Mayor Dan Ridenour's administration is eying control of the current Downtown Y building.

Last week Ridenour obtained permission from the Muncie Redevelopment Commission to start negotiations with YMCA officials concerning the purchase of the Y site at 500 S. Mulberry St.

"That is such a key location," Ridenour told the MRC . "We've shown it to some companies already but it is going to be occupied by the Y for some time — three years until they finish construction of their new facility. I would suggest that you allow me and one other member from the commission ... to work with me and the Y to negotiate a price."

Ridenour said the YMCA needs funding to build the new building, planned for Walnut and Columbus streets near Muncie Central High School. The city would purchase the current Downtown Y building and lease it back to the nonprofit until the new facility is built and ready to be occupied.

In late 2020, the Muncie YMCA announced that, after re-evaluating its local space and services, it was looking at consolidating the Downtown and Northwest locations into a new facility.

It was initially proposed to be built at Tuhey Park, which drew opposition from Tuhey neighbors in particular. The new Y location was announced in May 2021 as a portion of the parking lot between Central and the Muncie Fieldhouse.

New location: YMCA plans to build new downtown facility at Muncie Central High School

Chad Zaucha, CEO of the Muncie YMCA, said in April that the new facility was still being designed, but that it would include a pool, as the current Downtown Y does.

Paying for the new building — even without having to purchase the land for it, since it would be built on Muncie Community Schools property — will require a significant fundraising campaign. Major gifts and partners were still being sought out in the spring as the initial stage of a campaign, Zaucha said, in advance of beginning a public fundraising push.

Earlier this year it was announced that the YMCA of Muncie received $75,000 from the Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County for its capital campaign to build a new Y.

Downtown development: MRC gives $750,000 to Accutech for downtown expansion, but the company wanted more

Once the funding and design are in place, construction is likely to take 14-16 months, according to Zaucha.

In an email this week, Zaucha stated, "This is a project that will be an asset to our community and will need the financial support of everyone who is committed to continuing to transform Muncie into a vibrant community."

The current Downtown Y sits at the south edge of downtown across Canan Commons from the Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

Robin Gibson contributed to this report.