Louisville, KY

Check out the Louisville-area KHSAA Class 6A football schedules for the 2022 season

By Jeremiah Holloway, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
The Kentucky High School Athletics Association 2022 football season is a month away. Here is a list of the Louisville-area's Class 6A schedules.

Ballard

Aug. 19 vs. Hopkinsville, 7:30 p.m.Aug. 26 vs. Male, 7 p.m.Sept. 2 at South Oldham, 7 p.m.Sept. 9 vs. FCHS, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 16 at Butler, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 23 at Manual, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 7 at Trinity, 7 p.m.Oct. 14 vs. Eastern, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 21 at Scott County, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 28 vs. North Hardin, 7:30 p.m.

Bullitt East

Aug. 26 vs. Spencer County, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 2 vs. North Bullitt, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 9 at Graves County, 7 p.m.Sept. 16 at BCHS, 7 p.m.Sept. 23 at Meade County, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 30 vs. Danville, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 7 at Fern Creek, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 14 at Southern, 7 p.m.Oct. 21 vs. Male, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 28 vs. Oldham County, 7:30 p.m.

Butler

Aug. 19 vs. Western, 7 p.mAug. 26 vs. Central Hardin, 7 p.m.Sept. 2 at Central, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 9 at Fern Creek, 7:30 Sept. 16 vs. Ballard, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 23 vs. Male, 7 p.m.Oct. 7 at Pleasure Ridge Park, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 14 vs. St. Xavier, 7 p.m.Oct. 21 at Manual, 7 p.m.Oct. 28 at Cooper, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern

Aug. 19 vs. KCD, 7:30 p.m.Aug. 26 at Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 2 at Fairdale, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 9 at Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 16 vs. Waggener, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 23 vs. North Bullitt, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 30 at Oldham County, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 14 at Ballard, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 21 vs. Trinity, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 28 vs. CAL, 7:30 p.m.

Fern Creek

Aug. 19 at Jeffersontown, 7 p.m.Aug. 26 at Johnson Central, 6 p.m.Sept. 2 at Oldham County, 4:30 p.m.Sept. 9 vs. Butler, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 16 vs. Central, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 23 vs. Central Hardin, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 30 at DeSales, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 7 vs. Bullitt East, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 14 at Male, 7 p.m.Oct. 21 vs. Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Male

Aug. 19 at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.Aug. 26 at Ballard, 7 p.m.Sept. 2 vs. St. Xavier, 7 p.m.Sept. 16 at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 23 at Butler, 7 p.m.Sept. 30 at Roncalli, 7 p.m.Oct. 7 vs. Southern, 7 p.m.Oct. 14 vs. Fern Creek, 7 p.m.Oct. 21 at Bullitt East, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 28 vs. Manual, 7 p.m.

Manual

Aug. 19 at Central, 7:30 p.m.Aug. 26 vs. Floyd Central, 7 p.m.Sept. 2 at North Hardin, 7 p.m.Sept. 9 vs. Valley, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 16 vs. La Salle, 7 p.m.Sept. 23 vs. Ballard, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 7 at St. Xavier, 7 p.m.Oct. 14 at Pleasure Ridge Park 7:30 p.m.Oct. 21 vs. Butler, 7 p.m.Oct. 28 at Male, 7 p.m.

Oldham County

Aug. 19 vs. Simon Kenton, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Shelby County, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 2 vs. Fern Creek, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 9 at Meade County, 7 p.m.Sept. 16 vs. South Oldham, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 30 vs. Eastern, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 7 at MCHS, 7 p.m.Oct. 14 vs. Bryan Station, 7 p.m.Oct. 21 at George Rogers Clark, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Bullitt East, 7:30 p.m.

Pleasure Ridge Park

Aug. 19 vs. Valley, 7:30 p.m.Aug. 26 vs. Doss, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 2 at Bowling Green, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at LCHS, 7 p.m.Sept. 15 vs. DeSales, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 23 vs. Western, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 29 at Iroquois, 7 p.m.Oct. 7 vs. Butler, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 14 vs. Manual, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 21 at St. Xavier, 7 p.m.

Southern

Aug. 19 vs. Doss, 7 p.m.Aug. 26 at Moore, 7 p.m.Sept. 2 at Atherton, 7 p.m.Sept. 9 vs. Iroquois, 7 p.m.Sept. 16 vs. Seneca, 7 p.m.Sept. 23 at KCDHS, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 7 at Male, 7 p.m.Oct. 14 vs. Bullitt East, 7 p.m.Oct. 21 at Fern Creek, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 28 at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

St. Xavier

Aug. 19 vs. Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.Aug. 26 vs. Central, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Male, 7 p.m.Sept. 16 at Elder, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 23 vs. Trinity, 8 p.m.Sept. 30 vs. Ryle, 7 p.m.Oct. 7 vs. Manual, 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Butler, 7 p.m.Oct. 21 vs. Pleasure Ridge Park, 7 p.m.Oct. 28 vs. Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Trinity

Aug.19 at Carmel (Indiana), 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at AMHS, 7 p.m.Sept. 2 vs. Center Grove 7 p.m.Sept. 9 at La Salle, 7 p.m.Sept. 16 vs. Male, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 23 at St. Xavier, 8 p.m.Sept. 30 vs. St. Xavier (Cincinnati), 7 p.m.Oct. 7 vs. Ballard, 7 p.m.Oct. 14 at St. Mary’s (St. Louis), 7 p.m.Oct. 21 at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

