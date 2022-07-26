Here's how area members of Congress voted

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted the week of July 18 to July 21.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Formula Act (H.R. 8351), to suspend, temporarily, rates of duty on imports of certain infant formula products.

House Votes

House Vote 1:

ABORTION RESTRICTIONS: The House has passed the Women's Health Protection Act (H.R. 8296), sponsored by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., to bar state and local governments from restricting a range of abortion-related services, including abortion, the provision of telemedicine abortion consultations, and prescribing of abortifacient drugs. The vote, on July 15, was 219 yeas to 210 nays.

NAYS: Bob Latta R-OH (5th), Jim Jordan R-OH (4th)

YEAS: Marcy Kaptur D-OH (9th)

House Vote 2:

ABORTION AND STATE LAWS: The House has passed the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act (H.R. 8297), sponsored by Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Texas, to bar a state's government from penalizing individuals in other states for providing abortion services to women who live in that state, so long as those services are legal in the other states. The vote, on July 15, was 223 yeas to 205 nays.

NAYS: Latta R-OH (5th), Jordan R-OH (4th)

YEAS: Kaptur D-OH (9th)

House Vote 3:

INFANT FORMULA IMPORTS: The House has passed the Formula Act (H.R. 8351), sponsored by Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., to temporarily suspend, for the remainder of 2022, duties on imports of infant formula food. The vote, on July 15, was 421 yeas to 2 nays.

YEAS: Latta R-OH (5th), Kaptur D-OH (9th), Jordan R-OH (4th)

House Vote 4:

NEW NATO MEMBERS: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 1130), sponsored by Rep. William R. Keating, D-Mass., supporting the possibility of Finland and Sweden soon joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The vote, on July 18, was 394 yeas to 18 nays.

YEAS: Latta R-OH (5th), Kaptur D-OH (9th), Jordan R-OH (4th)

House Vote 5:

STATE MARRIAGE LAWS: The House has passed the Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404), sponsored by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and instead federally recognize any marriage authorized under a state's marriage laws, and require states to similarly recognize marriages in other states. The vote, on July 19, was 267 yeas to 157 nays.

NAYS: Latta R-OH (5th), Jordan R-OH (4th)

YEAS: Kaptur D-OH (9th)

House Vote 6:

PASSING FIVE BILLS: The House has passed a motion sponsored by Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro, D-Conn., to pass an array of five bills en bloc. The bills dealt with management of historical sites in Maryland and the South, long distance bike trails, and lighting the Gateway Arch in St. Louis in blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine. The vote, on July 19, was 365 yeas to 57 nays.

YEAS: Latta R-OH (5th), Kaptur D-OH (9th)

NAYS: Jordan R-OH (4th)

House Vote 7:

FUNDING FOREIGN SECURITY FORCES: The House has passed the Advancing Human Rights-Centered International Conservation Act (H.R. 7025), sponsored by Rep. Raul M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., to require the Fish and Wildlife Service to work to avoid providing money, through its conservation grants, to foreign security forces believed to have violated human rights. The vote, on July 19, was 379 yeas to 43 nays.

YEAS: Latta R-OH (5th), Kaptur D-OH (9th)

NAYS: Jordan R-OH (4th)

House Vote 8:

NATIONAL PARKS: The House has passed the National Park Foundation Reauthorization Act (H.R. 7693), sponsored by Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., to reauthorize the National Park Foundation through fiscal 2030 and increase its annual funding from $5 million to $15 million. The vote, on July 19, was 397 yeas to 22 nays.

YEAS: Latta R-OH (5th), Kaptur D-OH (9th), Jordan R-OH (4th)

House Vote 9:

HOUSING, TRANSPORTATION SPENDING: The House has passed the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act (H.R. 8294), sponsored by Rep. David E. Price, D-N.C., to provide $90.9 billion of fiscal 2023 funding for the various agencies at the Transportation Department and Housing and Urban Development. The vote, on July 20, was 220 yeas to 207 nays.

NAYS: Latta R-OH (5th), Jordan R-OH (4th)

YEAS: Kaptur D-OH (9th)

House Vote 10:

CONTRACEPTIVES: The House has passed the Right to Contraception Act (H.R. 8373), sponsored by Rep. Kathy E. Manning, D-N.C., to bar state and local governments from restricting the ability of individuals and health care entities to provide and consume contraceptives, and take contraceptive actions.

NAYS: Latta R-OH (5th), Jordan R-OH (4th)

YEAS: Kaptur D-OH (9th)

Senate Votes

Senate Vote 1:

COLORADO JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Nina Nin-Yuen Wang to be a judge on the U.S. district court for Colorado. Wang, a U.S. magistrate judge since 2015, was previously an assistant U.S. attorney for Colorado. The vote, on July 19, was 58 yeas to 36 nays.

YEAS: Sherrod Brown D-OH, Rob Portman R-OH

Senate Vote 2:

ILLINOIS JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Nancy Maldonado to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the northern district of Illinois. Maldonado has been a private practice lawyer in Chicago since 2002. The vote, on July 19, was 53 yeas to 45 nays.

YEAS: Brown D-OH

NAYS: Portman R-OH

Senate Vote 3:

APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julianna Michelle Childs to be a judge on the U.S. appeals court for the Washington, D.C., circuit. Since 2010, Childs has been a judge on the U.S. district court for South Carolina. The vote, on July 19, was 64 yeas to 34 nays.

YEAS: Brown D-OH, Portman R-OH

Senate Vote 4:

DELAWARE JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Gregory Brian Williams to be a judge on the U.S. district court for Delaware. Williams has been a private practice lawyer in Wilmington since 1995, focusing on intellectual property and commercial litigation. The vote on July 20, was 52 yeas to 43 nays.

YEAS: Brown D-OH

NAYS: Portman R-OH

Senate Vote 5:

CHILE AMBASSADOR: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Bernadette Meehan to be the U.S. ambassador to Chile. Meehan had been an executive at the Obama Foundation; previously, she was in the State Department's Foreign Service for more than a decade. The vote, on July 20, was 51 yeas to 44 nays.

YEAS: Brown D-OH, Portman R-OH

Senate Vote 6:

SOUTH AFRICA AMBASSADOR: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Reuben Brigety to be the U.S. ambassador to South Africa. Brigety has been a State Department official in the Obama administration, a mayor in Tennessee, president of the University of the South; and, currently, is an official at the Council on Foreign Relations. The vote, on July 21, was 55 yeas to 40 nays.

YEAS: Brown D-OH, Portman R-OH

Senate Vote 7:

VETERANS HEALTH: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Shereef Elnahal to be the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) Under Secretary for Health. For three years, Elnahal has been the CEO of University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey; previously, he was that state's health commissioner and, from 2016 to 2018, a Veterans Health Administration official. The vote, on July 21, was 66 yeas to 23 nays.

YEAS: Brown D-OH, Portman R-OH