Check out the Louisville-area KHSAA Class 5A football schedules for the 2022 season

Practices are in progress, quarterbacks are back under center and the Kentucky High School Athletics Association 2022 football season is around the corner. Here is a list of the Louisville-area's Class 5A schedules.
Atherton
Aug. 19 at Henry County, 7:30Aug. 26 at Kentucky Country Day, 7:30 Sept. 2 vs. Southern, 7 p.m. Sept. 9 vs. Thomas Nelson, 7:00 Sept. 16 at Danville, 7:30 Sept. 23 vs. Seneca, 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at South Oldham, 7:30Oct. 7 vs. Jeffersontown, 7:30 Oct. 21 at North Bullitt, 7:30 Oct. 28 at Campbellsville, 7:30
Bullitt Central
Aug 19. vs. Warren Central, 8 p.m. Aug 26. vs. Collins, 7:30 Sept. 2 at Christian Academy of Louisville, 7:30 Sept. 9 vs. North Bullitt, 7:30 Sept. 16 vs. Bullitt East, 7:30Sept. 23 vs. Fairdale, 7:30 Sept. 29 at Doss, 7:30 Oct. 14 vs. Western, 7:30 Oct. 21 at Iroquois, 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Jeffersontown, 7 p.m.
Collins
Aug.19 at Shelby County, 7:30 Aug. 26 at Bullitt Central, 7:30 Sept. 2 vs. Jeffersontown, 7:30 Sept. 9 at Spencer County, 7:30 Sept. 23 vs. Madison Southern, 7:30 Sept. 30 vs. Whitley County, 7:30 Oct. 7 at East Jessamine, 7:30 Oct. 14 vs. Woodford County, 7:30 Oct. 21 at West Jessamine, 7:30 Oct. 28 vs. Great Crossing, 7:30
Doss
Aug. 19 at Southern, 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at PRP, 7:30 Sept. 2 vs. Valley, 7:30 Sept. 9 at Frankfort, 7:30 Sept. 16 vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m. Sept. 23 vs. Iroquois, 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Bullitt Central, 7:30Oct. 7 vs. Fairdale, 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Western, 7 p.m. Oct. 28 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.
Fairdale
Aug. 20 vs. Beechwood, 7:30 Aug. 26 vs. South Oldham, 7:30 Sept. 2 vs. Eastern, 7:30 Sept. 9 at Shelby County 7:30Sept. 16 at Valley, 7:30 Sept. 23 at Bullitt Central, 7:30 Sept. 29 vs. Western, 7:30 Oct. 7 at Doss, 7:30Oct. 14 at Iroquois, 7 p.m. Oct. 28 vs. Waggener, 7:30
Iroquois
Aug. 26 at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Seneca, 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Southern, 7 p.m. Sept. 16 vs. Moore, 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Doss, 7 p.m. Sept. 29 vs. Pleasure Ridge Park, 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Western, 7 p.m. Oct. 14 vs. Fairdale, 7 p.m. Oct. 21 vs. Bullitt Central, 7 p.m. Oct. 28 vs. Shawnee, 7 p.m.
Jeffersontown
Aug. 19 vs. Fern Creek, 7 p.m. Aug. 26 vs. Western, 7 p.m.Sept. 2 at Collins, 7:30Sept. 9 vs. Kentucky Country Day, 7 p.m. Sept. 23 vs. South Oldham , 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Anderson County, 7:30 Oct. 7 at Atherton, 7:30 Oct. 14 vs. North Bullitt, 7 p.m.Oct. 21 at Seneca, 7 p.m.Oct. 28 vs. Bullitt Central, 7 p.m.
North Bullitt
Aug. 19 vs. Elizabethtown, 7:30Aug. 26 at Christian Academy of Louisville, 7:30 Sept 2. at Bullitt East, 7:30 Sept. 9 vs. Bullitt Central, 7:30 Sept. 16 at Shelby County, 7:30Sept. 23 at Eastern, 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Seneca, 7 p.m. Oct. 7 vs. South Oldham, 7:30 Oct. 14 at Jeffersontown, 7 p.m. Oct. 21 vs. Atherton, 7:30
South Oldham
Aug. 19 vs. Christian Academy of Louisville, 7:30 Aug. 26 at Fairdale, 7:30 Sept. 2 vs. Ballard, 7:30 Sept. 9 vs. North Oldham, 7:30 Sept. 16 at Oldham County, 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Jeffersontown, 7 p.m. Sept 30. vs. Atherton, 7:30 Oct. 7 vs. North Bullitt, 7:30 Oct. 14 vs. Seneca, 7:30Oct. 28 at Central Hardin, 7:30
