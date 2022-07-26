ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the Louisville-area KHSAA Class 3A-1A football schedules for the 2022 season

By Jonathan Saxon, Louisville Courier Journal
It's almost helmet and shoulder pads season again, as the Kentucky High School Athletics Association 2022 football season lurks on calendars all across the state. Here's a listing of the 3A, 2A and 1A schools for the upcoming football season.

CAL (3A)

Aug. 19 at South Oldham, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 vs. North Bullitt, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Bullitt Central, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 vs. Owensboro Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 vs. Henry County, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at DeSales, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 vs. Western Hills, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

DeSales (3A)

Aug. 19 at Central Hardin, 7:30 p.m.Aug. 26 vs. North Hardin, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 2 at Meade County, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 15 at Pleasure Ridge Park, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 23 at Henry County, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 30 vs. Fern Creek, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 7 vs. Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 14 at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 21 vs. Mercer County, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 28 at Crittenden County, 7:30 p.m.

Shawnee (2A)

Aug. 19 at Ft. Knox, 7:30 p.m.Aug. 26 vs. Seneca, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 2 at Nelson County, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 9 vs. Jackson County, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 16 vs. Trimble County, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 23 vs. Carroll County, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 7 vs. Gallatin County, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 14 at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 21 at Owen County, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 28 at Iroquois, 7:00 p.m.

Holy Cross (1A)

Aug. 20 at Taylor County, TBDAug. 26 vs. Iroquois, 7 p.m.Sept. 2 vs. North Oldham, 7 p.m.Sept. 9 at Western, 7 p.m.Sept. 16 at Doss, 7 p.m.Sept. 23 vs. Providence, 7 p.m.Oct. 7 vs. Bethlehem, 7 p.m.Oct. 14 vs. Ft. Knox, 7 p.m.Oct. 21 at Campbellsville, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 28 at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky Country Day (1A)

Aug. 19 at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.Aug. 26 vs. Atherton, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Washington County, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Jeffersontown, 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Thomas Nelson, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 vs. Southern, 7 p.m. Oct. 7 vs. Berea, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 vs. Frankfort, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Eminence, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Metcalfe County, 7:30 p.m.

