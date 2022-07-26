ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Check out the Louisville-area KHSAA Class 4A football schedules for the 2022 season

By Jonathan Saxon, Louisville Courier Journal
It's almost that time of year, as the Kentucky High School Athletics Association 2022 football season is right around the corner. Local teams have already begun practicing as they look forward to another season of gridiron competition. Here is the schedule for Louisville's Class 4A teams.

Central

Aug. 19 vs. Manual, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Butler, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Fern Creek, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at South Warren, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 vs. Shelby County, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Waggener, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 vs. North Oldham, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.

Moore

Aug. 19 at Seneca, 7 p.m.Aug. 26 vs. Southern, 7 p.m.Sept. 2 at Waggener, 7p.m.Sept. 10 at Webster County, TBDSept. 16 at Iroquois, 7 p.m.Sept. 30 vs. Spencer County, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 7 at John Hardin, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 14 vs. Valley, 7 p.m.Oct. 21 at Marion County, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 28 at Western, 7 p.m.

North Oldham

Aug. 19 vs. Carroll County, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 vs. Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at South Oldham, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Western, 7 p.m. Sept. 23 vs Waggener 7:30 p.m.Sept. 30 vs. Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 7 at Shelby County, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Central, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 vs. Nelson County, 7:30 p.m.

Shelby County

Aug. 19 vs. Collins, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 vs. Oldham County, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 vs. Fairdale, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 vs. North Bullitt, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Central, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 vs. North Oldham, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 vs. Waggener, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Anderson County, 7:30 p.m.

Spencer County

Aug. 19 vs. Anderson County, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Bullitt East, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Taylor County, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 vs. Collins, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Bardstown, 7:30 p.m .Sept. 23 vs. Marion County, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Moore, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Valley, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 vs. John Hardin, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Henry County, 7: 30

Waggener

Aug. 19 at East Ridge, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Valley, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Moore, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 9 at Seneca, 7 p.m. Sept. 16 vs. Eastern, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at North Oldham, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 vs. Central, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 14 vs. Franklin County, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Shelby County, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Fairdale, 7:30 p.m.

Reach Jonathan Saxon at JSaxon@gannett.com or 502-715-1393 and follow him on Twitter at @TheSleepyScribe.

