How Lance Ware's development decreases pressure on Kentucky recruit Ugonna Onyenso

LEXINGTON — If John Calipari adds reclassifying five-star center Ugonna Onyenso to his 2022-23 Kentucky basketball roster this week as expected, there is little need to rush him into action.

Reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe will play the bulk of Kentucky’s available minutes at center, but even the backup minutes at that position look accounted for, allowing Onyenso to spend the 2022-23 season acclimating to college basketball before stepping into a featured role next season.

Onyenso can thank junior forward Lance Ware in large part for that luxury.

“Lance, he’s got a lot better,” Tshiebwe recently said of his primary backup. “He’s gotten big, gaining a little bit more weight.”

Ware is something of a unicorn for Kentucky as the rare top-40 recruit to stick around for three years without a clear path to a starting role.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound New Jersey native averaged 12.1 minutes per game in 21 games, including three starts, as a freshman. With Tshiebwe added to the roster, Ware’s minutes dropped to 6.3 per game as a sophomore. He did not play at all in 6 of 34 games.

When Tshiebwe announced he was returning to Kentucky for his senior season, many wondered if Ware might look to join teammates Dontaie Allen and Bryce Hopkins in entering the transfer portal in search of a larger role elsewhere. The fact that Louisville had hired former UK assistant coach Kenny Payne, who helped recruit Ware to Kentucky and is a close friend of Ware’s mentor, former Louisville star Pervis Ellison, only added to that speculation.

Instead, Ware elected to remain in Lexington, welcoming the challenge of battling against Tshiebwe in practice every day.

“I like the competition because everybody is ready to go,” Tshiebwe said. “I told him if you’re not coming with the mind of domination then you’re not going to get what you need at this place. You’ve got to come and say, 'Today, I’m going to work harder than anybody in this gym.' When you work harder than anybody, you’re going to get in the game and say you’re going to play harder than anybody. That’s how you’re going to do good and help our team.”

Ware’s developmental path is different than most high-level basketball recruits considering he came to the game later than many of his peers.

His offensive game remains a work in progress, but Ware quickly endeared himself to fans, teammates and coaches with a hard-nosed attitude that translated to a willingness to rebound and establish his physicality in the paint. Ware’s propensity to be at the center of minor scrums with opponents while battling for a lose ball or rebound led point guard Sahvir Wheeler to dub him the team’s enforcer last season.

“Even in practice, he’s always giving us that edge, being that competitor, being fierce,” Wheeler said. “And honestly, that’s helped Oscar, because Oscar has to bring it every day or Lance is going to go out there and fight and be tough and battle with him. So, it’s a healthy relationship that he has and he’s impacting us.

“When he’s out there, we know we’re going to get energy, we know he’s going to try his best, he’s going to play hard, play smart and impact the game on either side of the ball.”

Ware, who led Kentucky players in community service hours last season, still has the potential to develop into more than a counter to physical opponents, though.

New strength and conditioning coach Brady Welsh recently told BBN Tonight that Ware was the biggest surprise in offseason workouts after he joined the program.

“I’ve just been really impressed with his approach,” Welsh said.

Ware gained confidence this spring on a service trip to Brazil that saw him and Kentucky walk-on Kareem Watkins perform charity work while playing in exhibition games. Ware averaged 30 points and 8.3 rebounds in three games on the trip.

Ware’s presence already ensures Calipari will not need to rush Onyenso into action if he joins Kentucky for the upcoming season, but the offseason strides mean there’s no guarantee Onyenso or any other big men added to the 2023 class will automatically walk into a starting job in 2023 either.

“Lance has been that dude who’s always worked harder,” Tshiebwe said. “He’s always attacking you, doing great. I like what I’m seeing from Lance, too. He’s doing really good physically. His game is changing. He’s making shots. Now he’s got more confidence, he’s finishing around the rim.

“Even when I’m guarding him, they give him the ball and sometimes he’s looking to pass. I say, ‘Attack me, finish. Finish, build up your confidence.’ We’re going to need that.”

