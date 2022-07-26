This week: Hear Bruce Bruce's jokes, see dinosaurs, grab school supplies and more

Looking for something to do this week? BET and Comedy Central staple Bruce Bruce will be joined by four other comedians for a night of laughs at Bell Auditorium. For something more prehistoric, Columbia County Exhibition Center is hosting a "Dino Day" featuring interactive fun with the animatronics of Jurassic Jungle. For any families still in need of school supplies, several giveaways are being hosted by churches and community-support organizations. Plus, the Augusta GreenJackets are back home for a full week of games against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Here are more details on these and other upcoming festivities in the Augusta area:

Performances

Bruce Bruce ’N Friendz are bringing laughs to Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Bruce has toured alongside some of the top names in comedy like Martin Lawrence and Mike Epps. His Augusta show will also feature comedians Bryson Brown, K-Dubb, Double D and Ira Coleman. The Bell is located at 712 Telfair St. Tickets can be bought at the James Brown Arena box office or online at augustaentertainmentcomplex.com .

Garden City Winds' 58 brass, woodwind and percussion players will be playing at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Grover C. Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre at Augusta University on Walton Way. Though this is a free concert, donations are being collected for Camp Wonderland, the Augusta Players' summer camp for children on the Autism spectrum disorder.

Augusta Dino Day

The national "Jurassic Jungle" tour is stopping at Columbia County Exhibition Center from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Guests will be able to enjoy family photos, dance parties and other activities with a T. rex, raptors, triceratops and other realistic dinosaur animatronics. Tickets can be bough online at eventbrite.com .

School supplies giveaways

The 3rd annual Fit 4 School will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at James Brown Arena at 601 Seventh St. in Augusta. School supplies will be handed out in a drive-thru area. Superheroes and fairy tale characters will be giving out goodie bags. Free haircuts will be provided inside the arena.

The SWAT Foundation is organizing a "Back-to-School Bash" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Salvation Army Kroc Center at 1833 Broad St. in Augusta. In addition to school supplies, SWAT will be giving out toiletries, diapers, feminine products, personal protective equipment and free haircuts.

EL-Shaddai Worship Center International is also hosting a "Back-to-School Bash" 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the church located at 4015 Washington Road in Martinez. Families will be able to pick up school supplies plus enjoy free food, play games, get their face painted and listen to music.

Restoration Ministries will be giving away supplies starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Augusta church at 2404 Tobacco Road.

Oasis Church at Hephzibah is giving away 500 backpacks filled with supplies from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in a drive-thru area outside the church located at 2228 Highway 88.

Food Truck Fridays

Here's a new family-focused event – Food Truck Family Fridays – to begin July 29 and return on third Fridays in August, September and October. The event is being coordinated by Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson and a committee of helpers and will feature an array of food, drinks and dessert trucks, live music and deejays as well as activities. Food Truck Family Fridays will be from 5-9 p.m. at 4102 Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah. Admission is free, with vendor items available for purchase. Bring chairs, but leave pets and coolers at home. Register at foodtruckfridayaugusta@gmail.com .

Columbia County continues its Food Truck Friday series on July 29 at Evans Town Center Park. Admission is free. Vendors start serving at 6 p.m. and live music starts at 7 p.m.

Augusta GreenJackets home games

The Augusta GreenJackets are having a homestand this week against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The GreenJackets are five wins behind the Pelicans, who are sitting at third in the Carolina League South, as of Sunday, July 24.

Games start at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, through Friday, July 29; 6:05 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and 5:05 p.m. Sunday, July 31. There are promotions all week; including a giveaway on Friday with the first 1,000 fans taking home a replica of the 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series Championship ring.

Tickets can be bought by calling (803) 349-9426 or online at milb.com .

Formal and semi-formal parties

New Life Worship Center's "Big Hats and Bowties Social" is set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center at 2 10th Street in downtown Augusta. The evening will feature food, dancing, comedy, door prizes, a hat and bow tie competition, trivia and more. It's open to ages 15 and older. Tickets can be bought online at subsplash.com .

Young Professionals of Augusta's "Garden Party: Summer Semi Formal" runs 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Cavalier’s Coffeehouse at 336 Georgia Ave. in North Augusta. Guests will enjoy food, live music and a silent auction benefiting child enrichment. Tickets can be bought online at allevents.in .

New exhibits

The Augusta Mini Theatre is holding a grand opening of its permanent exhibit "The 1970 Augusta Riot" from 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the theater at 2548 Deans Bridge Road. The exhibit combines historic photos, accounts from eyewitnesses and family members of victims, as well as original artwork. Guided tours will be available with the last tour beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. The exhibit may also be viewed during regular hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Visit augustaminitheatre.com to learn more .

What special object tells the story of Augusta? That's the question the Augusta Museum of History answers in its new exhibit "Augusta in Fifty Objects," which opens Saturday, July 30. The exhibit is based on submissions – events, people, places, ideas or an institution – from local residents. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3-$5. Learn more at augustamuseum.org .

