Looking for school supply giveaways? Here are 10 in the Fayetteville area

As students in Cumberland County prepare to return to the classroom Aug. 29, parents are expected to spend more money back-to-school shopping this year than in any previous year.

The average American family will spend about $860 shopping for back-to-school clothes and supplies, according to the National Retail Federation, when in 2018, the average American family spent about $690.

As a way to combat the financial burden on parents, some local businesses and organizations are providing free school supplies to those who need them.

Here is a list of 10 of those giveaways happening in the Fayetteville area over the next month.

Good Eyes for School Supplies

Better Vision is providing eye exams and glasses to community members in exchange for backpacks and school supplies.

Last year, Better Vision collected about 450 fully stocked backpacks, which were donated to four Cumberland County schools with high populations of underprivileged students, practice owner Dr. Brittani Carver-Schemper said.

The average cost of an eye exam and glasses is $300, she said. Instead of paying big bucks for an eye exam and glasses, parents can go to a Dollar Tree and buy school supplies in exchange for their child’s eye exam and glasses, Carver-Schemper said.

The fundraiser’s mission is to help others see the world, she said.

Carver-Schemper said 80% of learning for children is visual, making annual eye exams a necessity before they head back to school.

Donations will be accepted until July 30. Better Vision is located in Fayetteville at 1669 Owen Drive.

Woodpeckers Back to School Bash

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are hosting a Back-To-School Bash from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5 at Segra Stadium.

Nearly 25 organizations will participate in the event, and free school supplies will be available. The event will also include family-oriented games and activities.

The Woodpeckers Foundation, a nonprofit organization, will be collecting school supply donations in preparation for the event between July 26 and July 31 during home games. Fans who donate will receive a $7 voucher to use toward future ticket sales before the end of the year.

To register for the Back-to-School Bash, complete the form online.

Back-to-school drive-thru and pickup

Hoke County and the Hoke County NAACP are hosting a two-day back-to-school event. Free school supplies with be available from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the following locations:

Don Steed Elementary School, 800 Phillipi Church Road, Raeford

Hawk Eye Elementary School, 4321 Old Maxton Road, Red Springs

J.W. McLauchlin Elementary School, 326 N. Main St., Raeford

Rockfish Hoke Elementary, 6251 Rockfish Road, Raeford

Scurlock Elementary School, 775 Rockfish Road, Raeford

Sandy Grove Elementary School 8452 N. Old Wire Road, Lumber Bridge

Upchurch Elementary School, 730 Turnpike Road, Raeford

East Hoke Middle School, 4702 Fayetteville Road, Raeford

Sandy Grove Middle School, 300 Chason Road, Lumber Bridge

West Hoke Middle School, Aberdeen Road, Raeford

Hoke County High School, 505 S. Bethel Road, Raeford

SandHoke Early College High School, located on the campus of Sandhills Community College, at 1110 E. Central Ave., Raeford

J.W. Turlington Alternative School, 116 W Prospect Ave No. 2, Raeford

Free school supplies will also be available from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 at West Hoke Elementary School at 6050 Turnpike Road, Raeford.

Back-to-school supply drive

The Healing Heartz Foundation will be hosting a Back-to-School Drive.

Donations for the drive can be dropped off at Aspen Dental in Fayetteville, located at 2050 Skibo Road, Suite 104. The school supplies will be given out during beginning at noon Aug. 6 at Aspen Dental. Call 989-475-2228 for more information.

Gotcha’ Back School Kickoff

ThegroupTheory, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting Gotcha’ Back School Kickoff 2022 at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at the John D. Fuller Sr. Recreation Center, 6627 Old Bunce Road, Fayetteville. In addition to free backpacks, the event will also feature games, free food and parent workshops.

Back-to-school celebration

TMK Outreach will host a community celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 in Fayetteville at 5169 Bragg Boulevard. Free school supplies, snacks and door prizes will be provided. Call 910-670-0952 for more information.

Back-to-School Party in the Park

Fort Bragg’s Family Advocacy Program will be giving away backpacks full of school supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Wilson Park, 3587 Butner Road. Family-oriented games will also be going on during the party.

Back-to-school bash

AAC Leaders Corporation will be hosting a back to school bash at Hope Mills Municipal Park, 5766 Rockfish Road, Hope Mills, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13. The event will feature free school supplies and vendors.

Book bag giveaway

Hoke County Parks & Recreation will be giving away backpacks and school supplies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at 211 Sports Complex, 3195 Red Springs Road, Raeford. In addition to the giveaway, the event will feature family-oriented activities, food trucks, music and informational booths. Call 910-875-4035 for more information.

School supplies giveaway

VFW Post 6018 will be giving away free drawstring backpacks filled with school supplies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at 116 Chance St., Fayetteville. Call 910-323-3755 for more information.

I Love My Community Cookout & Giveaway

L3 Brand Community Alliance and Community Partners will hold a cookout and giveaway from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at 3421 Murchison Road, Fayetteville. In addition to giveaways, the event will feature performances, resources and awards presentation.

