Somerset County, PA

College notes for July 26

By The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
Chatham

The following Somerset County students have been named to the Chatham University School of Arts, Science & Business dean's list for the spring 2022 term. To be eligible for dean's list, students must carry a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.

  • Savannah Ware, Rockwood
  • Rebekah Phillippi, Somerset
  • Benjamin Raygor, Somerset
  • Kaitlyn Volk, Somerset
  • Rhegan Henry, Tire Hill
  • Megan Delaney, Windber.

The following Somerset County student have been named to the Chatham University Falk School of Sustainability & Environment dean's list for the spring 2022 term.

  • Skye Murphy, Somerset.

Mansfield

Jordan Miller from Davidville was one of 70 Mansfield University student-athletes to earn Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athlete recognition for the recently completed 2021-22 season. Miller is a member of the women's soccer team for the Mounties.

In order to be eligible, the 2021-22 student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.

RIT

Mike Knapp of Hooversville graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with an ACT in project management.

