College notes for July 26

Chatham

The following Somerset County students have been named to the Chatham University School of Arts, Science & Business dean's list for the spring 2022 term. To be eligible for dean's list, students must carry a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.

Savannah Ware, Rockwood

Rebekah Phillippi, Somerset

Benjamin Raygor, Somerset

Kaitlyn Volk, Somerset

Rhegan Henry, Tire Hill

Megan Delaney, Windber.

The following Somerset County student have been named to the Chatham University Falk School of Sustainability & Environment dean's list for the spring 2022 term.

Skye Murphy, Somerset.

Mansfield

Jordan Miller from Davidville was one of 70 Mansfield University student-athletes to earn Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athlete recognition for the recently completed 2021-22 season. Miller is a member of the women's soccer team for the Mounties.

In order to be eligible, the 2021-22 student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.

RIT

Mike Knapp of Hooversville graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with an ACT in project management.