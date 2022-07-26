Person Street changes expected to make commute into Fayetteville quicker

Commuters and others who use Person Street to come into Fayetteville from the Vander or Cedar Creek areas are expected have an easier trip later this year thanks to changes planned by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

State DOT workers will create a dedicated left turn lane on Person Street just past the Cape Fear River bridge and two dedicated left turn lanes at Eastern Boulevard closer to downtown. The changes are expected to be complete by the end of the year, according to a statement released by DOT officials.

The section of Person Street that will be changed is only a third of a mile but becomes congested during peak hours, the statement said. Andrew Barksdale, a DOT spokesman, said an average of about 8,200 vehicles travel on the section each day.

No lanes will be widened, Barksdale said. Instead, one of the two lanes in each direction will be set aside for only left turns.

Barksdale said the change will keep drivers who want to go straight on Person Street from getting stuck behind those who want to turn left onto Broad Street. The change also means that those turning left will only have to watch out for one lane of oncoming traffic, he said.

“We really need dedicated left turn lanes,” he said.

The project also calls for the addition of dual left-turn lanes on Person Street for traffic headed south on Eastern Boulevard, according to the statement. Crosswalks and a pedestrian signal also are scheduled to be installed on Person Street and Broad Street.

The section of road also will be resurfaced and restriped, Barksdale said.

State officials awarded a $566,000 contract to Barnhill Contracting Co. to make the changes, according to the statement. The company can start the project next month, it said.

