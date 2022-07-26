What to know about the Huffs' dispute with Monroe County officials

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect Joe Huff tried out but did not play for the Indianapolis Colts.

A dispute between Monroe County officials and William J. "Joe" and Nicole Huff, owners of a large lakefront property at Lake Monroe, has escalated. The Huffs recently filed a new lawsuit in federal court alleging county officials conspired to deprive them of their constitutional rights.

Who are William J. "Joe" and Nicole E. Huff?

Joe Huff is a member of the Indiana Football Hall of Fame. He played as a linebacker for Indiana University before trying out for the Indianapolis Colts. He retired early due to injuries and worked in the IU athletics department. He now lives in Bargersville and Florida with his three children and wife, Nicole, a Bloomington native with deep family roots in the community. The Huffs own and operate several Greenwood, Indiana-based software, billing, and collection business including some under the holding company RevOne Companies .

Property records in Johnson County show the Huffs own a 6,622-square-foot home in Bargersville. Its assessed value is about $1.6 million. According to the Growth Management Community Development of Collier County, Florida, the couple also own a 9,500-square-foot single family home at a golf course in Naples, Florida, on a 1.5-acre property, the value of which Zillow.com estimates near $10 million. Huff said he considers that property his home, and he spent most of the pandemic there with his family.

Where is the land in dispute?

In 2017, the William J Huff II Revocable Trust began acquiring parcels of land on an outcropping at Lake Monroe generally addressed as South Shady Side Drive. Property records indicate the Huffs spent about $2.5 million to purchase about 250 contiguous acres of undeveloped, forested land.

The land is adjacent to The Shores subdivision near Lake Monroe.

When did the dispute land in the courts?

The Huffs were initially sued by Michael Cain and Linda Raymond, homeowners in The Shores. The Huffs have an easement allowing them to use roads in the subdivision to access their property, but when logging activity began in 2018, heavy logging trucks began driving through the subdivision to harvest trees.

Cain sought to prevent the Huffs from using Shady Side Drive to log their land and asked the court to declare the easement did not allow for commercial logging activity. In 2018, the trial court granted Cain's request and ordered the Huffs to use the easement only for those activities explicitly allowed under the easement agreement. The decision was overturned on appeal and the Huffs resumed logging in March 2019.

Cain again sought an injunction, alleging the Huffs were now using the easement to log a parcel of land adjacent to the one named in the easement. This request was denied and the decision was upheld on appeal.

Why did Monroe County sue the Huffs?

In May 2019, Monroe County officials sued the Huffs for what officials contend was unauthorized development along the shores of Lake Monroe. The Huffs denied the allegations and asked the suit be dismissed because, court documents allege, the Monroe County Plan Commission failed to follow internal procedures before requesting the court intervene. A local judge denied the Huffs’ request.

In January 2020, the Huffs filed a counterclaim, alleging county officials made malicious, false and misleading statements about them, invaded their privacy and violated their due process rights.

Why did Monroe County and the Huffs settle the case?

In late 2020, the parties reached a settlement agreement that required Monroe County pay the Huffs $50,000 and take no action regarding past logging activity.

Some nearby property owners criticized the agreement, saying it would set a precedent allowing rich people to disregard county rules. However, County Attorney David Schilling said at the time the legal department supported the agreement because the case was consuming lots of time and the settlement would allow staff to get on the property more quickly to address any erosion issues.

The county paid the Huffs $50,000 in January 2021.

That settlement and payment, however, appear to have failed to settle the matter, as both the county and the Huffs have bickered over the settlement. Both sides in court filings have accused the other of violating parts of the agreement. A court hearing on that matter is scheduled in early August.

What are the latest developments in the Huff case?

The Huffs in late April filed in federal court a lawsuit against the county, the local plan commission and planning department, alleging local officials conspired to deprive the Huffs of their constitutional rights.

Monroe County Commissioners in June unanimously approved the county legal department‘s request to spend up to $50,000 to hire Indianapolis law firm Barnes & Thornburg to handle the case.

None of the three commissioners nor Schilling mentioned the Huffs. The whole decision process took less than three minutes. You can watch that portion of that meeting here: tinyurl.com/ru58xtku .

In contrast, a discussion about the same lawsuit a day earlier at the county plan commission took more than 17 minutes and involved a heated exchange between Monroe County Plan Commission President Margaret Clements and commission member James Stainbrook, who joined the meeting via Zoom. Near the end of their exchange, Clements asked tech support to cut Stainbrook’s microphone, prompting Stainbrook to say, “Then how can I vote? You can’t do that Margaret. I’m going to go to court myself.”

You can watch the discussion, described by plan commission and Monroe County Council member Geoff McKim as “extremely awkward,” here: tinyurl.com/mvt6a3de .

Stainbrook has since resigned from the commission.

Huff said in a recent interview he expects the county will have to pay a lot more than $50,000 in legal fees to defend the federal case. He said he is suing in part because the county, in its quest to stop him from building on his property, has made it more difficult for other people to build their homes.

