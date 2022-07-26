I have been passionate about education for over 50 years. I also believe that second chances must be provided to help people turn their lives around. My basic belief is that it is far better to educate than to incarcerate.

In 2020, God moved me into the area of Reentry Services/Programs. Currently, I am serving as the project director of a national prison program where we are building a Faith-Based Community Reentry Network and database — FBO CRN — where faith-based resources are identified across America for helping persons have a successful transition from prison to communities.

Thus far, we have identified 1,378 faith-based resources across America, and we are still building the FBO CRN. As a part of the project, I secured internships for two interns from Fayetteville State University and other HBCUs to help build the FBO CRN.

Each year, 600,000 persons are released from prison, and within three years, two-thirds of the released have been re-incarcerated largely due to not having effective transition systems and support to help them with housing, healthcare, food, clothing, jobs, mentoring, case management, etc.

I believe that we must help people pick up dropped dreams.

Dr. Algeania Marie Warren Freeman is a native of Benson and graduate of Fayetteville State University, Class of 1970. She has served as president of several Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: HBCU leader: We can help prisoners, former felons in US get 2nd chance