Fayetteville, NC

HBCU leader: We can help prisoners, former felons in US get 2nd chance

By Dr. Algeania Freeman
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

I have been passionate about education for over 50 years. I also believe that second chances must be provided to help people turn their lives around. My basic belief is that it is far better to educate than to incarcerate.

In 2020, God moved me into the area of Reentry Services/Programs. Currently, I am serving as the project director of a national prison program where we are building a Faith-Based Community Reentry Network and database — FBO CRN — where faith-based resources are identified across America for helping persons have a successful transition from prison to communities.

Thus far, we have identified 1,378 faith-based resources across America, and we are still building the FBO CRN.  As a part of the project, I secured internships for two interns from Fayetteville State University and other HBCUs to help build the FBO CRN.

Each year, 600,000 persons are released from prison, and within three years, two-thirds of the released have been re-incarcerated largely due to not having effective transition systems and support to help them with housing, healthcare, food, clothing, jobs, mentoring, case management, etc.

I believe that we must help people pick up dropped dreams.

Dr. Algeania Marie Warren Freeman is a native of Benson and graduate of Fayetteville State University, Class of 1970. She has served as president of several Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Brenda Griner
3d ago

I agree with you! People who have been criminally found guilty and served their sentence - or bail - etc deserve their lives back. Not condoning bad behavior but once you pay for the crime, it should not be a life sentence. In fact, once the penalty has been paid one should get back all their freedoms, all of them. Help them.

Keevela Moore
2d ago

I am happy to hear about the work you are doing. This article resonates with me because I was convicted of a felony twenty-five years ago at the age of seventeen. After years of being in the health care field I decided to go back to school for social work to be able to advocate for others. I am currently in my senior year in the BSW program. I interviewed for an internship at a DSS. I was offered the internship and accepted. I was so excited after having interned for thirty-seven days the director of the agency informed me that she had to terminate my internship because of something HR had brought to her attention about my criminal record. I explained my conviction and that it was twenty-five years ago. It didn't matter she still terminated my internship. We all make mistakes some larger than others. I want to help others avoid making the mistake that I made. Think about the worst thing you have ever done would you want to be judged for that action for the rest of your life.

Paula Rice
2d ago

I was there, i did 8 years got out and landed a great job, 15 years later I've gotten married, own two jeeps and a motorcycle AND just purchased my first home. you can make it but you've got to get your head right cause it's a long road for me to be where I'm at today.

