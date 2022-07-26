Jo Koy bringing his Funny Is Funny World Tour to Rochester Auditorium Theatre

Comedian Jo Koy will bring his Funny Is Funny World Tour to Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre, 885 E. Main St., at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

Tickets (starting at $49.50) go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com; a pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Koy, who began his career performing stand-up in Las Vegas coffeehouses in the mid-1990s and in recent years has sold out such high-profile venues as Radio City Music Hall, draws his comedy from family situations, many involving his teenage son.

His fourth Netflix special, “Live from the Los Angeles Forum,” will premiere on the streaming service Sept. 13.

He told The Hollywood Reporter that prior to making it big, he worked at a Nordstrom Rack near the venue and would drive by it all the time. “It’s just so iconic and in your head, you’re like, ‘Oh, that’ll never happen,’ but then you convince yourself that you’re going to perform there one day. Fast-forward to 20 years later, and here I am, on that stage, and so I had to bring it.”

Koy also has a movie coming out. “Easter Sunday,” which is loosely based on his own experiences and revolves around a Filipino-American family gathering for the holiday, opens in theaters Aug. 4.

Last week, he and fellow comic Chelsea Handler made headlines when they ended their relationship of less than a year.

The two announced their breakup in separate Instagram posts. Handler, 47, wrote that despite things not working out, Koy “blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever.”

Koy, 51, wrote that he and Handler “will always remain great friends and always have love for one another.”

The two had a platonic relationship for nearly two decades before going public as a couple last fall. Koy appeared on Handler’s E! show "Chelsea Lately" more than 140 times during its run from 2007 to 2014, and in an October 2019 interview with The Gazette of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, he said those appearances gave his comedy career a huge boost.

“She changed everything when I was on her show,” said Koy, who also has been featured on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live." “She was the modern-day Johnny Carson. When you killed it on Carson, you went to another level. The same for Chelsea's show,” he said.

