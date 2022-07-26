SB Cubs homestand will include visit from Daniel Tiger and Super Hero Day

The South Bend Cubs continue their nine-game homestand as they return to their normal Tuesday through Sunday slate in High A minor league baseball at Four Winds Field.

South Bend (51-39) will host the Lake County Captains (48-40) beginning Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. South Bend leads the Midwest League West Division. Lake County is in second place in the East Division. All tickets can be purchased at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the box office at 574-235-9988.

Tuesday is Be My Neighbor Day and will feature PBS kids' favorite Daniel Tiger. It is also Triple Play Tuesday (game ticket, hot dog and 24 ounce fountain drink for $13 in advance or $14 on game day) and Tail Wagging Tuesday when fans can bring their dog to the park. There will be post-game fireworks.

Wednesday (7:05 p.m.) the first 1,000 fans will receive a Chicago Cubs' outfielder Brennen Davis bobblehead.

Thursday (7:05) is Thirsty Thursday, with $2 draft beer and fountain drinks. It also Craft Beer Night where fans 21 and older can sample 60 different craft beers from around the region. Craft Beer Night ticket packages must be purchased 24 hours in advance.

Friday (7:05) is Boys Scouts night and will feature post-game fireworks.

Saturday (7:05) is Spin to Win Saturday when fans can win prizes.

Sunday (2:05) will bring back the popular Super Hero Day. Marvel's Black Panther will make an appearance and the Cubs will wear special Super Hero jerseys. The first 750 kids through the gate will receive a pair of Marvel/South Bend Cubs themed socks. Fans can meet players during a pre-game autograph session from 12:15 to 1 p.m. and play catch on the field from 12:45 to 1:10 p.m.

Left fielder Yondrick Pinango leads the Cubs with a .293 batting average, sporting 100 hits with 22 doubles, 12 home runs, a pair of triples and 56 RBI. Right fielder Owen Caissie follows a .268 with 74 hits, including 14 doubles for 52 RBI. Shortstop Fabian Pertuz (.248) has 75 hits, 20 doubles and 13 home runs for 45 RBI.

Eduarniel Nunez is 5-3 on the mound. DJ Herz has 99 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched. Bradford Depperman had 86 strikeouts in 66.2 innings.