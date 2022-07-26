Family affected by childhood cancer finds 'a whole community of support' in Ride for Kids

In 2008, Kristie Russitano's 7-year old son Vincent was diagnosed with brain cancer.

During a visit to Vincent's doctor's office, Russitano noticed a flyer advertising a motorcycle fundraiser for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

"I actually asked a couple questions at the hospital in Syracuse, which is where he went for treatment at that time," she said, "and they put us in contact with the coordinators of the ride and we've been doing the ride ever since."

Ride for Kids takes children whose lives have been impacted by brain cancer out on motorcycle rides. Neither Russitano or her son had ever been on a motorcycle, and Vincent fell asleep five minutes into his first ride in 2009 — Russitano said he'd had chemotherapy two days before, which left him lethargic — but his family fondly remembers his reaction to it.

Waking up at the end of the ride in Old Forge, he proclaimed, "That was the best ride ever!"

Russitano, 43, recently moved to Syracuse — she's originally from Holland Patent — but she's served as one of Central New York's Ride for Kids organizers ever since that first ride and this year, Vincent, who is now 21, will be riding his own motorcycle during this year's event on Sunday for the first time.

Ride for Kids helps families, children in NY

Bikers pay $40 to register for the event and the proceeds go to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, which provides services and support to families affected by childhood brain cancer. The foundation also funds research to help treat and prevent childhood brain cancer and helps families cover other costs.

Bikers can register as a team, with each team setting fundraising goals that donors help to reach. So far, about $13,100 has been raised for the foundation this year.

The event's 'stars,' like Vincent, are those children and young adults who have been impacted by brain cancer — Vincent has been diagnosed three times throughout his life. The stars' arrival is Kristie Russitano's favorite part of every annual ride.

"We have one of our stars, a young man who absolutely loves knowing that he's coming to see all the motorcycles," she said. "He will attempt to sit on every motorcycle that is there, and he will honk the horn and all the riders know it and they get ready for him."

This year's ride is set to launch at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 31 from the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department, 5476 Trenton Road in Utica. Motorcyclists will ferry children all the way from Utica up to the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center in Old Forge. The Barneveld Fire Department will be waiting there to provide chicken barbecue for lunch.

Volunteer fire departments in every town the ride passes through block off side roads to usher the riders through. Members of the community come out to wave and clap to show support for the riders as they pass by.

"The community is just such, they're so supportive of us," said Russitano.

'They just wanted to be kids'

Even people from outside of the Utica community come to show their support.

Sal Prividera, a biker from Colonie, NY, has driven over an hour for the past 17 years to make it to each ride. A friend convinced him to come to his first ride and told him, "Once you meet the kids you'll never miss another."

"That's basically been true," said Prividera.

He noticed something on that first ride. How, in spite of the struggles these children faced, the rides helped them put their minds at ease and have fun.

"They just wanted to be kids," said Prividera.

The rides have also created lasting relationships between families. Russitano said she was at a wedding recently and saw a couple she had met through rides. They got to talking, and the couple told her how they had recently seen one of the program's stars in town, one who's now in his twenties and attending school in Florida.

"I've stayed in contact with his mom since our first event in 2009," Russitano said, "even though she's a thousand miles from me."

Russitano said that during her son's battles with cancer, she was lucky to have had a large support group of friends and family to help them, but that not everybody is as fortunate. For those families with few people to turn to for help, the rides provide a crucial support system.

"I think Ride for Kids is significant in that it shows you that you have a whole community of support," said Russitano. "People who really are there to help you and support you in any way possible."

This ride is the first in two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russitano has shown up to various bike nights and bike shows in the area to hand out flyers. They usually get up to 400 riders each year, and the outpouring of support from social media gives Russitano hope this year's ride will be a good showing.

"Most of us will ride our bike for any reason, this is one of the best reasons to jump on your bike and spend the day out," said Prividera. "We just keep showing up for the kids."

To register for the event or donate, visit curethekids.org.

