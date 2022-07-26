Jake's List: Five Richland County volleyball players to keep an eye on in 2022

It has been a while since Richland County has produced a district championship volleyball team.

Or even a sectional champion.

The last Richland County team to win a sectional title was Crestview in 2018 when the Cougars made a run to the district championship game eventually falling to Huron.

But that could all change this season. In this edition of Jake's List, I take a look at five Richland County volleyball players who will take the court looking to end that sectional and district championship drought and put their teams back on the map.

Let's check out who they are.

5. Ally Wigton, Madison

Wigton helped the Rams take a major step towards turning things around last season as she led the team to a 12-11 record and a finish in the top half of the Ohio Cardinal Conference standings. She is a very versatile player who can step into any position and excel. She can hit, dig, serve and pass. She earned second team All-District 6 and OCC honors last season and will be in line for bigger and better things in 2022. The Rams play in a very tough Division I sectional tournament so a win or two in the postseason would go a long way.

4. Rachel Kocher, Lexington

Lexington has had some of the most volleyball success in recent years making runs to the regional tournament. Kocher hopes to bring that tradition back in 2022. She was a first team All-District 6 and OCC player a year ago and has the leadership ability to possibly grab an All-Ohio spot in 2022. Lexington went 12-11 last season finishing above .500 after going 5-13 in 2020. With Kocher back, Lex comes into the season with some very high expectations.

3. Madi Basilone, Lexington

Possibly the best defensive volleyball player in all of Richland County, Basilone is one of the fun ones to watch. She is all over the court and coaches took notice of her hustle as she earned third team All-District 6 and first team All-OCC honors last season. Basilone gives Lexington a sure-handed defender in the back row as a libero, but her passing ability may be the most underrated part of her game. Not only does she save points allowed, but she is able to set her teammates up to make plays and that is a unique skill set. Lexington has a young group of very talented volleyball players coming up through the program and with Basilone's leadership, she could leave a positive lasting impression that will be felt for years to come.

2. Marleigh Albert, Shelby

Albert is without a doubt the most well-rounded volleyball player in all of Richland County. Don't believe me? Just look at these numbers: 200 kills, 58 aces, 19 blocks, 292 digs and 502 assists. That was her stat line for last season. She was second on the team in kills and handed out 502 assists accounting for more than 700 total points. And she is a top-tier defender. There aren't many volleyball players out there like Albert. She was a first team All-District 6 and Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference player last season and probably deserved an All-Ohio spot. The Whippets did go 9-15 last season so that could have hurt her postseason accolade considerations, but with her back, the Whippets might be a team everyone will want to keep an eye on this season.

1. Shelby Grover, Lucas

The reigning Mansfield News Journal Volleyball Player of the Year, Shelby Grover is a special talent on the court. She was the only player to earn All-Ohio honors, the third sport in which she has done so by the way, as she was an honorable mention All-Ohioan in Division IV. She also took home first team All-District 6 and Mid-Buckeye Conference honors while earning MBC Player of the Year recognition. She finished her junior year with 344 kills, 61 aces, 147 service points, 43 blocks and 337 digs. The Cubs finished the year 15-8 as Grover led the team in nearly every statistical category. She already owns numerous school records including kills in a game with 31. She is approaching the 1,000-kill and 1,000-dig milestone for her career and if she eclipses those two, she will leave quite a legacy at Lucas.

