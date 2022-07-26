Suffern's restaurant week begins in August; NYC promotion continues

The ongoing heatwave includes some "hot" deals for diners. New York City's Restaurant Week offers prix-fixe dining options across all five boroughs through Aug. 21. Suffern's restaurant week takes place Aug. 14-19 and Aug. 21-25. Details follow.

Suffern

Nine restaurants, serving a range of cuisines from Indian to Thai to Italian, are participating in Suffern's Restaurant Week with a $30.99 three to four course meals offered from Sunday to Friday.

The event, now in it's fourth year, is sponsored by the Suffern Chamber of Commerce. Participants include Agave Restaurant and Lounge, Adaraka, Assaggi E Vino at Marcello's Ristorante, Da Nina, Diddy's Soul Food, Fink's BBQ, Hacienda de Don Manuel, Jay's Thai Kitchen and Plan B. Details can be found at suffernchamber.org/restaurant-week .

New York City

New York's Restaurant Week , which celebrates its 30th year of offering this promotion, runs through Aug. 21 and includes a selection of two-course lunches for $30, $45 or $60, and three-course dinners for $30, $45 or $60, dependent on individual restaurant price points. New this year: More than 100 spots will also feature $30 bottles of wine available on participating menus.

Also interesting to note: A dozen of the restaurants that first participated in Restaurant Week in 1992 are back three decades later. Those include Barbetta, Carmine’s (Upper West Side), Dock’s Oyster Bar, Gage & Tollner, Gallagher’s Steak House, The Palm, Sardi’s, Shun Lee West, Sylvia’s, Tavern on the Green, Tribeca Grill, the Russian Tea Room, Union Square Café and Victor’s Café. There's also plenty of new restaurants like Mezze on the River on the west side of downtown in Battery Park City. Details at nycgo.com/restaurantweek .

