Section 9 Mid-Hudson team's Summer Hoops Fest preparations to include golf outing

During the year, they are all each other’s biggest competition.

Now, 14 Section 9 boys basketball players will be competing together on the BCANY Mid-Hudson team at Summer Hoops Fest in Johnson City from Aug. 5-7, joining forces against other sections from around the state. The event will have nine boys teams and 10 girls teams participating. The Hoops Fest director is retired Harpursville girls basketball coach Kurt Ehrensbeck.

This will be the 10th Hoops Fest, which was formed after the Empire State Games folded 12 years ago and the basketball coaches association created the event. And this year, all 12 players and two alternates are first-timers, as a result of COVID-19 cancellation over the past two years. The last event was summer 2019.

Goshen and Middletown each have three representatives. For the Gladiators, they will have DJ Brown, Luke Michalski and Jaidyn Rutling. And for Middletown, Chris Cruz, Sir William Morman and Ziyade Ndancky. Burke Catholic’s Jack O’Boyle, Chester’s Alex Bastian, Ellenville’s Jason Kinscy, Newburgh’s Nate Johnson, Valley Central’s Raysean Johnson and Harrison Neil of Warwick will take the floor as well.

Wallkill’s Sean Perrin and Warwick’s Jacob Gonzalez are the team's pair of alternates.

Three days of tryouts in June determined the team. Wallkill coach Hunter Andrews is at the helm for the Mid-Hudson team and said they had a great turnout of 45 players at the tryout.

“Our team is loaded with talent, which is great,” Andrews said. “I’m honored to coach these guys. I’m just looking forward to competing with them. I think we have a great group of young men, but also great basketball players. So I’m just looking forward to the experience, looking forward to competing and representing Section 9 well.”

Michalski said he is eager to play with his two Goshen teammates, along with seeing how all of the best players in the section play together and how well they all stack up against the best from other sections in the state.

“It’s pretty cool for all of us because now the three of us get to play together again after a little break,” Michalski said. “And we also get to play all of the other kids who we play against all of them and now we get to play with them. We’re all good friends on this team, so it should be really fun.”

To supplement the costs for the weekend, including the entry fees and hotel rooms, Monticello coach Chris Russo and Washingtonville coach Todd Rose organized the BCANY Section 9 Summer Hoops Fest Golf Outing, formerly named the ‘Blind Men and Whiners Golf Outing’, which, Russo said, was a silly reference to officials and coaches. The outing will take place July 27 at The Golf Club at Mansion Ridge in Monroe.

There are eight groups of four who will participate in the outing, including Goshen coach Sal D’Angelo, Warwick coach Joe Mackey III, Andrews, Russo and Rose. Officials Rob Smith, Pat Meyers and Rick Sternkopf Sr., will tee off as well. Bobby Menges and Todd Gallo of Swan Lake Golf Club will be another group. Former Goshen coach Mike Tagney will also have a group.

“It’s just a good time to bring everybody together,” Russo said. “There’s no stress. No one is coaching or scouting or officiating teams and all that other stuff. Nobody’s yelling at each other or any of those kind of things. It’s just a nice way to get people together, build some relationships, have a great time. We try and get as many as we can. The more people we have the better. The outing is open to anyone who wants to participate, so anybody that wants to join, they can reach out.”

MKramer1@th-record.com

Twitter: @MKramerTHR