Kurella’s Kitchen: Summer shrimp recipes

Ah, summer! Warm weather and gentle, cooling breezes wrap themselves around us like a hug that tugs on us to stay outside with it a little longer.

Michiganders know better than to waste the precious summer days God provided by spending time indoors.

Dialing down menu selections to be easier and less time-consuming brings shrimp to mind. It’s easy to prepare and can taste just as good as at a restaurant, if you know how to cook it properly.

My dad taught me that when it pertains to anything that comes from the water, avoid overcooking, because it will make it tough, dry and undesirable. Think of preparing fish and seafood as “gently taking the chill off their bones” as Dad would say.

This is especially true for shrimp, which, like tea, never should be boiled. Instead, bring the liquid to a boil, add seasoning and let it simmer to develop flavor before adding in the shrimp. Then, shut off the heat and let the shrimp stew in the hot liquid to gently heat them through to 145 degrees, ensuring they are cooked, but not overcooked. Rinse with warm water (or cool if serving cold) to stop the cooking process.

Following this technique will render sweet, juicy, and succulent shrimp on-par with restaurant fare.

If you must buy cooked shrimp, be sure to rinse them at minimum to remove the brine coating, and give them a squirt of fresh lemon to help pump up the flavor.

With American Heart Association now listing shrimp as a food that can help to lower cholesterol level (if you do not deep-fry them) and studies reporting reductions in Alzheimer’s disease in those who add seafood or fatty fish to their plates at least once a week, we all have good reason to add more of these little delights to our plates.

Here are a few lazy ways to indulge in shrimp during this superb Michigan summer. Enjoy!

Laura Kurella is an award-winning recipe developer and food columnist who enjoys sharing recipes from her Michigan kitchen. She welcomes your comments at laurakurella@yahoo.com.

Incredible coconut shrimp

24 large raw shrimp, peeled, de-veined

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 egg whites

2 1/2 cups flaked coconut

Coconut oil or peanut oil (optional)

To prepare : In a shallow dish, combine cornstarch, salt, and cayenne. In a bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. In a shallow dish, place coconut. Make a slit down the inner curve of shrimp and press lightly to flatten shrimp. Coat shrimp with cornstarch mixture then, holding each shrimp by the tail, dip in egg white mixture then coat the shrimp with coconut.

To fry : In hot oil (at 365 degrees), fry shrimp a few at a time for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes on each side, or just until golden brown — do not overcook. Drain on paper towels or a clean brown paper bag.

To bake : In a 450-degree oven, bake shrimp on a lightly oiled baking sheet for 12-14 minutes or until light and crispy brown, turning once.

Approximate servings per recipe: 4.

Simply steamed shrimp with remoulade

(Eat these hot or shock them in ice water and eat them cold with sauce)

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

1 tablespoon pickling spice

1 bay leaf

1 lemon, sliced

1-pound raw large thawed, raw shrimp, de-veined (shell-on produces more flavor)

In a large saucepan, combine vinegar, water, seasonings and lemon. Over high heat, bring mixture to a rolling boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook, covered, for 5 minutes. Remove lid, add shrimp, cover and remove from heat. Allow the pan to rest, covered, for 3 minutes. Stir shrimp, then check for doneness. Shrimp should have turned from opaque to white and feel plumped-up and firm. Let shrimp rest in the pan until all are cooked through, then move shrimp to a strainer and rinse gently to remove cooking debris before plating. Serve immediately with sauce and lemon wedges.

Remoulade :

1 tablespoon horseradish

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon Worcester

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 red bell pepper

2 green onions, chopped

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 shallot, chopped

2 tablespoon fresh parsley

1 tablespoon Tabasco

2 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Salt, to taste

Place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Salt to taste and refrigerate 1 hour before serving. Approximate servings per recipe: 6.

Sizzlin' grilled shrimp

1/2 cup unsalted Irish butter

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 clove garlic

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1 tablespoon Italian parsley

1 dash Worcestershire sauce

1 dash hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1-pound raw extra-large shrimp, de-veined, shell and tail on

Vegetable oil, for greasing

16 8-inch bamboo skewers

Soak skewers in warm water for 30 minutes. In a food processor bowl, blend butter until light and fluffy. Add lemon juice and garlic, pulse until garlic is finely minced. Add bread crumbs, parsley, Worcestershire, hot sauce, salt and pepper, then pulse lightly until blended. Scoop mixture onto a piece of plastic wrap and roll into a baton about 8 inches long and about 1 inch in diameter. Place in the refrigerator to firm. Meanwhile, prepare shrimp by cutting through the back of each shrimp to flatten it (butterfly). Insert a bamboo skewer through the tail and up through the center of the shrimp. Preheat the grill or broiler. Place shrimp on lightly greased grill pan. Arrange shrimp cut-side down. Grill or broil for 2 minutes. Turn shrimp to meat side up, top each shrimp with a 1/4-inch slice of the flavored butter, using the entire log. Return to grill/broiler and cool for 2 to 3 minutes or until butter melts and bread crumbs crisp up. Serve immediately.

