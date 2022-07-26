Disabled students learn to swim at iCan Shine summer camp

CHILLICOTHE— Students with disabilities spent last week learning to float, blow bubbles and swim laps at swim camp.

The week-long swim camp was a partnership between the Pioneer Center, the Y and iCan Shine.

iCan Shine is a nonprofit organization that holds three types of programs to teach students with disabilities how to swim, bike and dance. Pioneer Center's Trish Wallace said they hope to bring back the camp every other year with iCan Bike taking place on the off year.

Small groups of students participate in swimming lessons to increase self-esteem and confidence, have an opportunity for exercise and playtime in a safe environment and to learn communication skills.

Each student was paired with a volunteer to help them navigate the water. Volunteers helped each student based on each student's skill level. Volunteers included parents, teachers community members and Pioneer Center Superintendent Amy Beeler.

Adaptive tools were available to help the students in the water. A laminated paper with visual instruction showed students what to do and volunteers helped students stay afloat during kicking practice.

Besides swimming skills, the students also learned to listen to the lifeguard's instructions and to always swim with a buddy.

Krina Patel's son, Vihaan, has autism and ADHD. She said she enrolled him in swimming classes to teach him how to swim, but also to expend some energy. She said he can be difficult to teach.

"He loves the swimming pool and water stuff, but he's not listening to the rules... They're putting in lots of effort to teach him," Patel said. "In this state, swimming is necessary."

Vihaan worked with the volunteers at his own pace, happily swimming back and forth in the pool and taking short breaks to play with the water toys. Volunteers helped students with whatever skill they were most interested in learning.

Riley Stewart has worked with iCan Shine for three years. She said parents and students set goals for what they hope to accomplish at swim camp, but the ultimate goal is to get the students more comfortable in the water.

She said on day one of swim camp, a student, Sam, wanted to work on swimming in deeper water. They started on the shallow end and worked into deeper water until he was comfortable jumping in and swimming in the nine-foot end.

"We definitely have different skill levels, so we're all a little spread out, but it works and everyone gets to work on their skills at their own pace," Stewert said. "They've all made progress since day one, that's for sure."

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting.

