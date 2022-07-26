Poughkeepsie Striders, young runners, field athletes set sights on national acclaim

The recently completed world championships for track and field, held for the first time on U.S. soil, was inspiring and awesome. Team USA’s stars shone brightly for the past two weeks at historic Hayward Field in Oregon, with record-breaking performances and more medals won than any other competing country.

Locally, a much, much smaller version of the same sport concluded its four-week run at Arlington High School. The Mid-Hudson Road Runners Club’s Summer Twilight Track Series held races for youths and adults on the first four Friday nights of July.

Anyone in attendance couldn’t help but notice the numerous speedsters from the Poughkeepsie City Striders, a local AAU track club that is clearly making strides − as their name would indicate! The youth races at the track series are a great way to introduce youngsters to the sport, with several toddlers weaving their way to the finish line for the very first time.

The Poughkeepsie City Striders need no such introduction to the track. This group knows it well, as a year-round club that practices at local high school tracks. And, much like the stars that shined out in Oregon at worlds, all that hard work is paying off for the Striders.

Three members of the Striders qualified for the upcoming AAU Junior Olympic track meet, scheduled for July 29-Aug. 6 at North Carolina A&T University’s Marcus T. Johnson Track Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Town of Poughkeepsie residents Darrin Bennett, Jateek Kimble and Jordan Powell finished in the top six in their respective events at the AAU Region 1 championship on June 24-26 in New Haven, Connecticut, to earn a trip to North Carolina. Powell will compete in the age-10 200-meter dash and 800 run. Kimble will compete in the 8-under long jump. Bennett will compete in the age-11 long jump.Other Striders who participated at the New Haven meet included: Darrin Bennett, boys 11, 100 and 200 dash; Sabrina Chaffin, girls 13, shot put; Malani Coward, girls 15-16, long jump; Jateek Kimble, boys 8 and under, 800 and 1,500 run; Luke Lomas, boys 11, 100 and 400 dash; Thelonius Lucien, boys 17-18, 100 and 200; Gabrielle Perez, girls 15-16, long jump; Azaria Powell, girls 12, shot put and 100 dash; Jocelyn Powell, girls 17-18, 100 dash; Jordan Powell, boys 10, 400 dash; Ayden Soto, boys 8 and under, 100 and 200; Mercedez Walters, girls 17-18, 100 dash; Morgan Watt, girls 17-18, 100 hurdles.To qualify for this Region 1 meet, Poughkeepsie City Striders athletes had to advance from the AAU Metropolitan District meet that was held June 5 at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens.

Another local club track and field team, River Cities Athletics, also participated in the AAU Region 1 meet at New Haven. The following athletes competed:

Jianna Brown, girls 15-16, pole vault; Zander Brown, boys 17-18, 1,500 run and 2,000 steeplechase; Javen Davis, boys 12, 400 dash and 800 run; Tatianna Johnson, girls 11, 100 and 200 dash; Zuri Murray, girls 12, 200 and 400 dash and long jump; Kaelynn Odums, girls 14, 800, 1,500 and 3,000 run; Landon Odums, boys 11, 80 hurdles, 800 run and high jump; Cole Plummer Nevins, boys 11, 200 dash, 3,000 run; Whitney Warden, girls 10, 100 and 200, long jump.

Another national Junior Olympic championship, sponsored by USATF, was scheduled to take place July 25-31, at Hornet Stadium, Sacramento State University in California. River Cities Athletics athletes participated in the USATF Region 1 Track and Field Championships on July 8-10 at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, that qualified the top eight athletes in each event for the Sacramento event.

The following athletes advanced: Jianna Brown, girls 15-16 pole vault, fourth place; Zander Brown, boys 17-18, 2,000 steeplechase, second place; Tatianna Johnson, girls 11-12 shot put, fifth place; Zuri Murray, girls 11-12, 400 dash, second place; Kaelynn Odums, girls 13-14 1500 run, seventh place; 3,000 run, fourth place; Landon Odums, boys 11-12, 80 hurdles, fifth place; high jump, seventh place.

Road race news

∎ Hilltopper Half Marathon: What started out, back in the late 1990s, as a low-key group run with the Junk Yard Dogs has now hit the relative big-time. The 25th annual Hilltopper Half Marathon, now organized by the Eastern Duchess Road Runners Club, reached its pre-race limit of 50 entrants weeks prior to the July 31 race. As a result, Sunday’s race, which starts and finishes at The Millbrook School in eastern Dutchess County, is closed.

That’s a far cry from the days when information for the race was spread by word of mouth and runners showed up and signed up in the morning, before embarking on those hills. Here in 2022, those who were lucky enough to secure spots in the race will be greeted by beautiful scenery − and yes, lots of hills. Good luck to all who are entered in the July 31 event!

∎ Dutchess County Classic: As we have slogged through this recent stretch of oppressive heat and humidity of mid-summer, it’s difficult to imagine the cool morning of an early autumn race. That scene is less than two months away, as the MHRRC’s Dutchess County Classic beckons on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Classic race director Tom Storey, who also co-directed the recently completed track series, has added (and subtracted) some new wrinkles to the 2022 race lineup. Gone is the marathon, which suffered from low race numbers and volunteer support; added is the 10km, which should be a popular amendment to the race lineup; improved is the 5km course, now a scenic point-to-point over the Walkway Over the Hudson.

Classic volunteers are needed. If you are racing, register now; if you are not racing, consider volunteering. Go to dutchesscountyclassic.org for information on registering to run or to help out.

Mid-Hudson Road Runners Club member Pete Colaizzo, the track coach at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, writes on running every week. He can be reached at runhed246@hotmail.com. For more club information, go to www.mhrrc.org