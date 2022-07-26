ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stockton, TX

Governor Abbott stops by West Texas for a fundraising event

 3 days ago
Dis Obey
3d ago

Um way better then things could be right now. We could have George Soros Evil hand in everything right now and that's what is gonna happen if Beto gets in so of course they need to make Abbott look very bad right now. Wake up

Mike Duffy
3d ago

Donated myself great seeing my Govenor Abbott. God bless liked hearing allot of what he's doing and the progress .

MrMax
3d ago

Someone please ask him why after all these years as Governor he REFUSES to fix the GRID and WON’T address the miserly wages paid to our school teachers…Thank you.

